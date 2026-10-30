Namibia vs Ireland: Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 4th ODI Match Live In India

Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia will take on Ireland in the fourth ODI of their five-match series on Friday, October 30.

Namibia lead the series 2-1 after winning the second and third matches and will look to seal the series with a victory in Windhoek.

Ireland won the opening ODI by 55 runs before the host bounced back with a 31-run win in the second match; Namibia then followed it up with a 63-run victory in the third ODI, leaving the visitors needing a win to keep the series alive.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Beats Cristiano Ronaldo In Most Marketable Athletes List; Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Miss Top 50

Meanwhile, Ireland will be without captain Paul Stirling for the remainder of the series after he fractured the ring finger on his left hand while fielding in the third ODI.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker will lead the side in the final two matches, while Tim Tector has joined the squad as Stirling's replacement.

Namibia vs Ireland: Date & Time

The fourth ODI between Namibia and Ireland will be played on Friday, October 30, at 1:00 p.m. IST.

Namibia vs Ireland: Venue

The match will be played at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia.

Namibia vs Ireland: Live Telecast

The Namibia vs Ireland fourth ODI will not be televised on a television channel in India.

Namibia vs Ireland: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the Namibia vs Ireland fourth ODI live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

Namibia vs Ireland: Squads

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jonathan Smit, Zane Green, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Balt, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Bernard Scholtz, Waldo Smith, Junior Taanyanda, Tangi Salomon Nuuyoma, Willem Myburgh, William Lottering and Zacheo van Vuuren.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's Emotional Message After Beating Lionel Messi In Historic Ballon d'Or Vote: 'Football Belongs To The Fans'

Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (captain), Andy Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Liam McCarthy, Byron McDonough, Jai Moondra, Jordan Neill, Harry Tector and Tim Tector.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.