Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 14: Downward Trend Continues For Vijay Deverakonda-Starrer, Eyes Weekend Boost

Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, saw its collections dip below Rs 1 crore on Day 14, recording a 5% decline from Wednesday.

The upcoming weekend will be crucial for the film as it looks to attract more audiences and improve its box office run.

Day 14 Box Office Collection

Ranabaali collected Rs 95 lakh net in India across 1,449 shows on Day 14. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 57.30 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 66.55 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

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Overseas, the film collected Rs 15 lakh on Day 14, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 12.35 crore. This brings its worldwide gross collection to Rs 78.90 crore.

Total Audience Turnout

An estimated 98,911 tickets were sold for Ranabaali on Day 14, taking its total footfalls to approximately 46.80 lakh.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Ranabaali opened its box office run on a strong note, collecting Rs 9.25 crore net on Day 1. The film maintained a good hold over its opening weekend, earning Rs 7.30 crore on Day 2 and witnessing a slight increase to Rs 7.50 crore on Day 3.

The film's collections dropped to Rs 5.40 crore on Day 4, but it recovered the following day with Rs 7.10 crore. However, the earnings fell again to Rs 5.50 crore on Day 6 before dropping further to Rs 3.15 crore on Day 7. Despite the weekday decline, Ranabaali managed to close its first week with Rs 45.20 crore.

The film entered its second week with Rs 2.10 crore on Day 8. Its collections improved over the weekend, as it earned Rs 2.80 crore on Day 9 and Rs 2.90 crore on Day 10.

However, the film could not maintain the same momentum during the weekdays. On Day 11, Ranabaali collected Rs 1.25 crore, followed by Rs 1.10 crore on Day 12. The downward trend continued on Day 13, when the film earned Rs 1 crore at the domestic box office.

On its second Thursday, it added another Rs 95 lakh and took its total second-week earnings to Rs 12.10 crore.

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About The Film

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is a period action drama set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876–1878 in the Rayalaseema region. The story follows a horseman who leads a local resistance against British colonial rule.

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside Arnold Vosloo. It was released in theatres on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil, with a runtime of approximately two hours and 58 minutes.

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