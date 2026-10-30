Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection Day 7: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Starrer Continues Slow Run, Mints This Amount

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Tu Hai Meri Kiran continued its disappointing run at the box office on Thursday, with collections remaining low on Day 7. The film has struggled to attract audiences during its first week in theatres.

Here's a look at the film's box office performance.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

Tu Hai Meri Kiran collected Rs 3 lakh net in India on Day 7, according to Sacnilk estimates. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 46 lakh, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 52 lakh.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Shows And Occupancy

According to TrackTollywood, afternoon shows contributed the most to the Day 7 gross collection at Rs 1.57 lakh, followed by evening shows at Rs 58,852. Night screenings earned Rs 39,738, while morning shows collected Rs 32,938. Late-night screenings added Rs 15,010.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 2.6% across its Day 7 shows. Afternoon screenings registered the highest occupancy at 3.6%, followed by morning shows at 2.2%. Night and evening shows recorded 1.8% and 1.7% occupancy, respectively. Late-night screenings reported 50% occupancy based on a single show.

The film sold 1,502 tickets across 356 shows in 179 theatres and 121 cities. Its average ticket price stood at Rs 202.

State-Wise Collection

Uttar Pradesh led the Day 7 collections with Rs 1.37 lakh, contributing 45% of the day's gross. Maharashtra followed with Rs 59,745, while Haryana collected Rs 36,520.

Punjab contributed Rs 17,520, followed by Rajasthan at Rs 13,839 and Gujarat at Rs 11,375. Karnataka added Rs 9,594, while Odisha recorded Rs 5,310, according to Sacnilk's tracking data.

ALSO READ: Rs 500 Crore In 15 Days: Jailer 2 Sees 18% Drop In Earning; Check Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day-Wise Collection

Tu Hai Meri Kiran opened with Rs 14 lakh net on Day 1. The film collected Rs 10 lakh each on Days 2 and 3, followed by Rs 3 lakh on Day 4. It continued to earn Rs 3 lakh each on Days 5, 6 and 7.

With these collections, the film's total India net earnings have reached Rs 46 lakh.

About The Film

Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a romantic thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya.

The story follows Kiran, a bestselling author who connects with a stranger named Samar through a mysterious phone call. What begins as a genuine connection gradually turns into an intense obsession, blurring the line between love and threat.

Directed by Karan Rawal and produced by Echelon Productions, the film was released in theatres on October 23, 2026. The Hindi-language film has a runtime of two hours and five minutes.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Starrer Grosses Over Rs 17 Crore Ahead Of Release

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.