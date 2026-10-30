Rs 500 Crore In 15 Days: Jailer 2 Sees 18% Drop In Earning; Check Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2 continued its box office run as it completed 15 days in theatres. The Rajinikanth-starrer witnessed another dip in its collections on its third Thursday, even as it crossed a major milestone at the Indian box office.

Here's a look at its Day 15 box office performance.

Day 15 Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 earned Rs 5.90 crore net across 10,313 shows in India on Thursday, recording an 18.1% decline from Wednesday's collection.

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With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 429.55 crore, while its India gross earnings stand at Rs 502.65 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 2 crore on Day 15, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 262.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 765.15 crore.

Audience Turnout

The action drama recorded approximately 4.80 lakh footfalls on Thursday, taking its total audience turnout to around 2.89 crore.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the day's earnings, collecting Rs 3.20 crore net. The Telugu version earned Rs 1.40 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 1.10 crore. The Kannada version contributed Rs 20 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Tamil Nadu led the state-wise collections on Day 15, contributing Rs 2.65 crore gross to the film's earnings.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 1.30 crore, while Karnataka added Rs 1.10 crore. Kerala brought in Rs 70 lakh, and the remaining Indian markets contributed another Rs 1.10 crore.

The total tracked state-wise gross collection for the day stood at Rs 6.85 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6.

It earned Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8, ending its first week with Rs 334.35 crore net in India.

During the second week, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10 and Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11. Its earnings then fell to Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13 and Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14.

The film added another Rs 5.90 crore on Day 15, taking its total India net collection to Rs 429.55 crore. Its second-week collection stood at Rs 95.20 crore.

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About The Film

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action film written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian, who takes on a bigger idol-smuggling network linked to Varman, the villain from the first film, Jailer (2023).

The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan.

Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15, 2026, in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. The film has a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes.

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