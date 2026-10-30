SIR Timelines Extended In Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra, Haryana, Telangana And Nagaland: EC

The Election Commission has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in five states and the Union Territory of Delhi after receiving requests from the respective chief electoral officers.

The revised timelines apply to Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Nagaland, with the poll panel issuing separate communications to each state and Delhi on the extension of deadlines.

In Maharashtra, the last date for filing claims and objections has been extended to November 13 from October 26. The notice and claims disposal process will continue until November 25, while the final electoral roll will be published on November 30. The draft roll was published on August 31, and the disposal deadline had earlier been set for November 10.

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In Delhi, voters can now submit claims and objections until November 25, instead of October 30. The deadline for disposing of claims has been pushed to December 15 from November 30, and the final electoral roll will be published on December 22.

The Election Commission has revised the SIR schedule on several occasions in the past for various administrative reasons.

Under the updated timetable, the notice and claims disposal process will conclude on November 20 in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, November 25 in Nagaland, and November 26 in Telangana. All four states will publish their final electoral rolls on November 30.

Announced by the Election Commission on May 14, Phase 3 of the SIR exercise covers 16 states and three Union Territories.



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