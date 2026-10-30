Pakistan vs UAE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Match Live In India

Pakistan will begin their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 campaign against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, October 30, as the defending champions look to make a strong start to the six-a-side tournament.

The 22nd edition of the Hong Kong Sixes will be played from October 30 to November 1, with 12 teams competing across three days. Pakistan, who won the title last year, have been placed in Group C alongside India and the UAE.

Pakistan will also face India later on Friday, while the UAE will take on India in their second group-stage match on Saturday, October 31.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Beats Cristiano Ronaldo In Most Marketable Athletes List; Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Miss Top 50

Pakistan vs UAE: Date & Time

The Pakistan vs UAE match will begin at 8:05 a.m. IST on Friday, October 30.

Pakistan vs UAE: Venue

The match will be played at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok.

How To Watch Pakistan vs UAE Live Telecast?

The television broadcast details for the Pakistan vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match in India have not been confirmed.

How To Watch Pakistan vs UAE: Live Streaming?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

Pakistan vs UAE Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Squads

Pakistan squad: Abbas Afridi (captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Irfan Khan Niazi, Saad Masood, Khawaja Nafay (wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad and Mohammad Shehzad.

ALSO READ: WPL Could Get More Teams: BCCI Secretary Saikia Says Expansion Will Be Discussed

UAE squad: Khalid Shah (captain), Zahid Ali, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Muhammad Farooq, Maroof Merchant, Ansh Tandon and Zuhaib Zubair.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.