Laurus Labs Q2 Review: Brokerages Split As Jefferies Raises Target, Two Retain Sell

Laurus Labs Ltd. reported a sharp improvement in its September-quarter performance, with net profit rising 126.7% year on year to Rs 442 crore and revenue increasing 33.5% to Rs 2,206 crore. EBITDA surged 86.3% to Rs 749 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 34% from 24.3% a year earlier.

Brokerages acknowledged the strong operating performance and improving prospects for the company's contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business. Jefferies raised its target price by nearly 24% to Rs 2,100, while Goldman Sachs increased its target to Rs 1,600. Both retained their existing ratings.

Kotak, however, maintained its Sell rating with a fair value of Rs 1,400. While it expects strong EBITDA growth and further margin expansion over the next three years, it flagged valuations as a concern. The brokerage debate centres on how much of Laurus Labs' expected growth is already reflected in its share price.

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Laurus Labs Q2 Highlights (YoY)

Net profit up 126.7% to Rs 442 crore versus Rs 195 crore.

Revenue up 33.5% to Rs 2,206 crore versus Rs 1,653 crore.

EBITDA up 86.3% to Rs 749 crore versus Rs 402 crore.

EBITDA margin at 34% versus 24.3%.

Other income at Rs 13 crore versus Rs 27 crore.

Tax expense at Rs 155 crore versus Rs 76 crore.

Here's what brokerages are saying after Laurus Labs announced Q2 results:

Kotak

Maintained 'Sell'; Fair Value At Rs 1,400

Expects around 34% EBITDA CAGR over FY26–29.

Sees margins reaching around 36% by FY29.

Laurus Labs plans more than Rs 30 billion in capex over FY27–28, largely targeting high-growth projects.

Peptides, oligonucleotides and advanced therapies could expand CDMO opportunities.

Valuations remain a concern.

Jefferies

Maintained 'Hold'; Target Price Raised To Rs 2,100 From Rs 1,700

Q2 revenue rose 33% year on year, while EBITDA increased 86%, taking the margin to 34%.

Peptide manufacturing capacity has reached 16,000 litres.

Commercial revenues are expected from the second half of FY28 or FY29.

Raised FY27–28 EPS estimates by 6% and 4%, respectively.

Goldman Sachs

Maintained 'Sell'; Target Price Raised To Rs 1,600 From Rs 1,425

Q2 revenue grew 33% year on year, while EBITDA surged 86%, with the margin at 34%.

CDMO revenue increased around 86% year on year, supported by late-stage projects and commercial API supplies.

Raised FY27–29 EPS estimates by 17–22%.

Flagged expensive valuations at around 75 times FY28 price-to-earnings.

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