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Hexaware Q3 Review: Kotak, Jefferies Cut Target Prices As Company Lowers Margin Guidance

Hexaware's constant-currency revenue growth missed estimates, while EBIT declined 8.5% sequentially and margins contracted 140 basis points. Kotak Neo and Jefferies flagged delayed deal ramp-ups, weaker growth guidance and wage pressures, with both cutting earnings estimates and valuation targets.

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Hexaware Q3 Review: Kotak, Jefferies Cut Target Prices As Company Lowers Margin Guidance

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.'s September-quarter performance disappointed brokerages, with constant-currency revenue growth slowing to 1.7% sequentially from 4.4% in the previous quarter, below the estimated 2.5%. The company also narrowed its EBIT margin guidance to 13–13.5% from 13–14% earlier and withdrew its CY26 revenue growth guidance.

The lower margin guidance and withdrawal of revenue growth guidance have prompted brokerages to reassess earnings expectations. Kotak Neo expects a sequential revenue decline in Q4 and cut its CY27–CY28 earnings per share estimates by 6.5–7%. Jefferies cited delayed ramp-ups of large deals and expects wage hikes to weigh on margins. Hexaware also announced a leadership change, with Vivek Jetley taking over as chief executive officer from October 28, 2026, while R Srikrishna steps down as CEO and executive director.

Hexaware Q3 Highlights (QoQ)

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  • Revenue rose 2.3% sequentially to Rs 3,933 crore from Rs 3,845 crore.
  • EBIT declined 8.5% sequentially to Rs 479 crore from Rs 524 crore.
  • EBIT margin contracted to 12.2% from 13.6% in the previous quarter.
  • Net profit increased 30.6% sequentially to Rs 431 crore from Rs 330 crore.
  • Constant-currency revenue growth stood at 1.7%, compared with 4.4% in the previous quarter and an estimate of 2.5%.
  • The company narrowed its EBIT margin guidance to 13–13.5% from 13–14% earlier.

Here's what brokerages are saying after Hexaware announced Q3 results

Kotak Neo

  • Maintained 'Buy'; Fair Value Cut To Rs 620 From Rs 660
  • Withdrew its CY26 revenue growth guidance.
  • Expects a sequential revenue decline in Q4.
  • Cut CY27–CY28 earnings per share estimates by 6.5–7%.
  • Lowered its EBIT margin guidance to 13–13.5%.
  • Expects the new CEO to focus on large-deal conversion, sales execution and margin improvement.

Jefferies

  • Maintained 'Underperform'; Target Price Cut To Rs 470 From Rs 500
  • Said delayed ramp-ups of large deals had prompted the withdrawal of CY26 revenue growth guidance.
  • Noted that the company lowered its CY26 EBIT margin guidance to 13–13.5%.
  • Expects wage hikes to put further pressure on margins.
  • Forecasts around 5% organic revenue compound annual growth over CY25–CY28.
  • Cut revenue and earnings estimates by 2–3%.

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