England vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Match Live In India

England will take on Australia in a Group A match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday, October 30. The match will be the final fixture of the opening day's schedule, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the group.

England, led by wicketkeeper-batter John Simpson, will face an Australia side captained by all-rounder Chris Green.

Both teams are grouped alongside hosts Hong Kong, China, in the six-a-side tournament, which runs from October 30 to November 1.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Beats Cristiano Ronaldo In Most Marketable Athletes List; Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Miss Top 50

The Hong Kong Sixes is known for its fast-paced format, with six players taking the field for each side and six overs per innings. The format puts a premium on aggressive batting, quick scoring and all-round contributions, making every over crucial.

England vs Australia: Date And Time

The England vs Australia Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match will be played on Friday, October 30. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m. IST.

England vs Australia: Venue

The match will be played at the Mission Road Ground, Hong Kong.

How To Watch England vs Australia Live Telecast?

No television broadcaster has been confirmed as of now for the upcoming contest.

How To Watch England vs Australia Live Streaming?

Cricket fans in India can watch the England vs Australia Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match live on the FanCode app and website.

England vs Australia: Squads

England squad: John Simpson (captain and wicketkeeper), Edward Barnard, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Jack Carson, Martin Andersson, Daniel Mousley and Nathan Gilchrist.

ALSO READ: WPL Could Get More Teams: BCCI Secretary Saikia Says Expansion Will Be Discussed

Australia squad: Chris Green (captain), Jack Wood, Max Bryant, Nick Hobson, Kane Richardson, Alex Ross and Matthew Kelly.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.