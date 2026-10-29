WPL Could Get More Teams: BCCI Secretary Saikia Says Expansion Will Be Discussed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will discuss expanding the Women's Premier League (WPL) beyond five teams from next year, secretary Devajit Saikia has announced.

His comments came a day after the WPL 2027 auction was held in Kochi on Wednesday, in which around 150 players went under the hammer, but only 25 cricketers secured spots across the league's five franchises.

The WPL was launched in 2023 with five teams, and the 2027 season will be held from January 14 to February 7.

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"There are about 150 players in the fray and hardly 25-27 could be accommodated. Many talented players were left out. So, we can clearly see that five teams are too few compared to the growing pool of women cricketers," Sakia said.

"From next year, we will definitely have brainstorming sessions on increasing the number of teams, as well as improving other areas. It is not only about the players; coaches, selectors and various other stakeholders are involved in this ecosystem," Saikia said in a video posted on the WPL's social media handles on Thursday.

Why More Teams Are Needed

The WPL can only handle a small percentage of India's rapidly expanding domestic talent pool because it only has five teams. There would be additional chances for players to participate in the competition if one or two teams were added, and team budgets might be increased.

"The overall ecosystem has benefited positively from the WPL. This is a wonderful beginning and a wonderful journey, and I hope the league will grow by leaps and bounds in the coming years," Saikia added.

Praise For A 15-Year-Old

Saikia also welcomed the selection of 15-year-old uncapped all-rounder Uma Kashvi, who was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 lakh.

"I am very happy that a young girl of 15 years has got an opportunity to play in the WPL. That is a success. We want to bring more women cricketers into the game and make them part of this success story in Indian women's cricket," Sakia concluded.

The WPL's Role In India's Growth

Saikia credited the WPL with playing a major role in the growth of women's cricket in India, pointing to the national team's ODI World Cup triumph last year.

"We are the reigning world champions, and that reflects the impact the WPL has had on women's cricket across the country. The WPL is now one of the biggest franchise leagues in the world after the IPL.

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"If you look at the journey over the last four years, we have come a long way. Today, India are among the dominant forces in women's cricket, and the WPL has contributed significantly to that success," he concluded.

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