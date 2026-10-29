Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Brigade Enterprises Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 19% Even As Revenue Dips; Margin Jumps To 35.5%

Brigade Enterprises's revenue was up by 13.5% to Rs 1,196 crore.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Brigade Enterprises Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 19% Even As Revenue Dips; Margin Jumps To 35.5%
Brigade Enterprises' Ebitda was up 30% to Rs 434.5 crore.
Photo Source: Company Website

Brigade Enterprises Ltd.'s net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, increased 19% to Rs 194 crore from Rs 162.5 crore in the year ago period. The revenue shot up by 13.5% to Rs 1,196 crore, compared to Rs 1,383 crore in the preceding financial year.  The firm's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 30% to Rs 434.5 crore from Rs 327.8 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.  The Ebitda Margin expanded to 35.5% from 23.7% in the previous financial year. 

ALSO READ: CAMS Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises, Rs 3.25 Interim Dividend Declared; Check Record Date

Brigade Enterprises Q2 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit Up 19.1% At Rs 194 crore Vs Rs 162.5 crore
  • Revenue Down 13.5% At Rs 1,196 crore Vs Rs 1,383 crore
  • Ebitda Up 29.5% At Rs 424.5 crore Vs Rs 327.8 crore
  • Ebitda Margin At 35.5% Vs 23.7% YoY

Brigade Enterprises Share Price Movement 

Shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd., saw a 1.18% downturn to settle at Rs 532 crore, compared to 1.05% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50. 

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The stock opened at Rs 539.55, compared to its previous close of Rs 538.35. During today's trading session, Brigade Enterprises Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 528.45 to Rs 540.05.

ALSO READ: Q2 Results Live: Coal India Profit Rises 53%, Declares Dividend; Milky Mist Revenue Rises 41%

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 493.05 and a high of Rs 1,069.35. On the performance front, Brigade Enterprises Ltd. share price is down 48.57% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is Rs 23,016.52 crore, with a P/E ratio of 20.11.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

A Luxury Mumbai Tower Was Struggling To Sell Apartments. How A Jain Temple Saved It

A Luxury Mumbai Tower Was Struggling To Sell Apartments. How A Jain Temple Saved It

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com