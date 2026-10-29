Brigade Enterprises Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 19% Even As Revenue Dips; Margin Jumps To 35.5%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd.'s net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, increased 19% to Rs 194 crore from Rs 162.5 crore in the year ago period. The revenue shot up by 13.5% to Rs 1,196 crore, compared to Rs 1,383 crore in the preceding financial year. The firm's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 30% to Rs 434.5 crore from Rs 327.8 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The Ebitda Margin expanded to 35.5% from 23.7% in the previous financial year.

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Brigade Enterprises Q2 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Up 19.1% At Rs 194 crore Vs Rs 162.5 crore

Revenue Down 13.5% At Rs 1,196 crore Vs Rs 1,383 crore

Ebitda Up 29.5% At Rs 424.5 crore Vs Rs 327.8 crore

Ebitda Margin At 35.5% Vs 23.7% YoY

Brigade Enterprises Share Price Movement

Shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd., saw a 1.18% downturn to settle at Rs 532 crore, compared to 1.05% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50.

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The stock opened at Rs 539.55, compared to its previous close of Rs 538.35. During today's trading session, Brigade Enterprises Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 528.45 to Rs 540.05.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 493.05 and a high of Rs 1,069.35. On the performance front, Brigade Enterprises Ltd. share price is down 48.57% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalization of Brigade Enterprises Ltd. is Rs 23,016.52 crore, with a P/E ratio of 20.11.

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