CAMS Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises, Rs 3.25 Interim Dividend Declared; Check Record Date

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. (CAMS) reported an increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, while its board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share for shareholders.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 2.8% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 130.66 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 127.10 crore in the preceding June quarter. Revenue from operations increased 4.9% to Rs 414.47 crore from Rs 395.03 crore in the previous quarter.

CAMS announced the financial results on October 29, following a board meeting held the same day, according to its regulatory filing.

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Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 4.2% sequentially to Rs 190.4 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 182.7 crore in the June quarter.

However, EBITDA margin contracted to 45.9% from 46.3% in the previous quarter, indicating a slight moderation in operating profitability despite growth in revenue and EBITDA.

Total consolidated revenue, including other income, stood at Rs 428.16 crore during the quarter, against Rs 411.61 crore in the preceding three-month period.

On a year-on-year basis, CAMS reported a stronger performance. Revenue from operations increased from Rs 376.74 crore in the September quarter of FY26, while consolidated profit for the period rose from Rs 113.94 crore to Rs 130.66 crore.

For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue from operations reached Rs 809.50 crore, compared with Rs 730.89 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit for the six months increased to Rs 257.76 crore from Rs 221.98 crore.

The board of CAMS approved an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share, the company said in its exchange filing.

The record date for the dividend has been fixed as November 13, 2026. Shareholders whose names appear as eligible holders on the record date, subject to applicable rules, will qualify to receive the payout.

CAMS expects to disburse the dividend on or before November 27, 2026, according to the company's announcement. The dividend declaration comes alongside the company's September-quarter results, with the board approving the payout at its October 29 meeting.

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The company said its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, were reviewed by statutory auditors S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP.

The auditors issued limited review reports with unmodified conclusions on the financial results, as disclosed in the regulatory filing. CAMS provides registrar and transfer agency services, data processing and related services to financial institutions.

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