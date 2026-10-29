Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max Goes On Sale In India Today - Check Price, Top Features

Oppo is bringing its latest flagship smartphones to retail shelves in India, targeting buyers looking for premium hardware and advanced photography features. The Find X10 series includes two models with different processors and camera setups, while both offer fast wired and wireless charging. Buyers can also access selected bank offers and exchange benefits during the initial sale period.

Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max Price In India

The Oppo Find X10 is priced at Rs 1,39,999 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model costs Rs 1,69,999. The more premium Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is available in a single configuration with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, priced at Rs 1,99,999. Both smartphones are available to purchase through Oppo's online store, Flipkart, Amazon and authorised retail outlets. The company is also selling the compatible Oppo Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit separately for Rs 24,999.

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As part of the launch offers, buyers can get up to 15 per cent cashback using eligible bank cards, including those issued by IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and SBI. Additional exchange benefits may also be available, depending on the device being traded in and the applicable terms.

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Oppo Find X10 Series Features And Specifications

The Oppo Find X10 features a 6.59 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,272 x 2,768 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset and runs ColorOS 17 based on Android 17. The Find X10 Pro Max gets a larger 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,272 x 2,772 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro processor, which is built using a 2nm manufacturing process. Both phones come with 8,000mAh batteries and support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Triple 200 Megapixel Cameras On The Pro Max

Camera hardware is one of the main differences between the two smartphones. The Oppo Find X10 has a 200 megapixel primary camera, a 200 megapixel telephoto camera and a 50 megapixel ultra wide angle camera. A 50 megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls. The Find X10 Pro Max takes things further with a Hasselblad tuned triple rear camera system, featuring three 200 megapixel sensors for primary, ultra wide angle and telephoto photography. Both models support the Oppo Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, which is sold separately. The phones also carry IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

With prices reaching Rs 1,99,999, the Find X10 series enters a segment where camera performance, battery life and long term software support can influence buying decisions as much as raw specifications. The Pro Max stands out for its triple 200 megapixel camera setup, while the standard Find X10 offers a less expensive entry point into the series.

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