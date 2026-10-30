The $2.54 Billion Question: Who Pays When A Crypto Exchange Like Binance Gets Hacked?

A suspected security breach at Binance has led to $2.54 billion in cryptocurrency assets being frozen, with the world's largest crypto exchange temporarily suspending deposits and withdrawals as it investigates the incident. The exchange has pledged to cover all customer losses, bringing its emergency protection fund, known as the Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), into focus.

Established in 2018, SAFU is designed to act as a financial backstop for customers in extreme situations. Binance generally maintains the fund at around $1 billion, according to the exchange. The latest incident, however, raises questions about how the fund works, what happens if losses exceed its size and where the money to compensate customers would come from.

An important distinction is that the $2.54 billion in frozen assets does not represent confirmed losses. Binance has said the figure could increase as it works with law enforcement agencies, blockchain intelligence firms and other industry participants to trace funds.

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Binance's Promise

Binance said it would cover all losses arising from the suspected breach. The exchange temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals while conducting security checks, freezing funds and investigating the incident.

"We are working non-stop to resolve this issue. Binance will cover all losses," the company said in a post on X.

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Co-founder Changpeng Zhao, who no longer runs Binance but remains its largest shareholder, said the incident appeared to involve a hack. He also expected customers to be fully covered.

The exchange has not yet established the final financial impact of the incident.

How SAFU Works

Binance established the Secure Asset Fund for Users in 2018 to provide a financial backstop in extreme situations.

The fund is generally maintained at around $1 billion, according to the exchange. Its size has fluctuated over time in line with market movements, Binance said in 2024.

SAFU is intended to provide a reserve that can be used to protect customers when exceptional incidents affect their funds. However, Binance has not specified how much of the fund would be deployed to cover losses from the latest suspected breach.

If Losses Exceed SAFU

The $2.54 billion in frozen assets is more than twice the amount Binance generally maintains in SAFU. But the comparison does not establish a funding shortfall, since frozen assets are not necessarily stolen assets or confirmed losses.

If the eventual losses exceed the amount available in SAFU, the funding arrangements for covering the difference remain unclear from the information disclosed so far.

Binance has pledged to cover all customer losses but has not explained whether it would rely solely on SAFU or draw on other financial resources.

Can Binance Afford It?

Binance has more than 300 million registered users globally and reported about $160 billion in assets under custody in its 2024 annual report.

However, assets under custody are not the same as the exchange's own reserves. The figure represents assets held on behalf of customers and does not establish how much money Binance has available to absorb losses.

The exchange has not disclosed the total financial resources it could use if the eventual losses exceed SAFU.

For now, Binance has promised to cover customer losses. How that commitment will be funded will depend on the final extent of the incident and the financial arrangements the exchange uses to meet any liability.

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