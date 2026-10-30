Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana's Spy Comedy Maintains Steady Run

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer wrapped up its first week at the box office on a steady note, holding its ground after a strong opening weekend. Here's a look at its Day 7 box office performance.

Day 7 Box Office Collection

On Day 7, Udta Teer earned Rs 2.60 crore net across 5,744 shows in India, registering a 1.9% drop from its previous day's collection, according to Sacnilk estimates. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 31.25 crore, while its India gross earnings stand at Rs 37.28 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 50 lakh on Thursday, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 9 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 46.28 crore.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Total Audience Turnout

An estimated 1.46 lakh tickets were sold for Udta Teer on Day 7, taking its total audience turnout to approximately 16.13 lakh.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 11% across its shows on Thursday.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Udta Teer opened with Rs 4.10 crore net in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.25 crore on Day 2. Its earnings increased to Rs 8.20 crore on Day 3, taking its opening weekend collection to Rs 19.55 crore.

The film's collections dropped to Rs 3.20 crore on Day 4 before showing a slight improvement with Rs 3.25 crore on Day 5. It then collected Rs 2.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 2.60 crore on Day 7.

ALSO READ: Rs 500 Crore In 15 Days: Jailer 2 Sees 18% Drop In Earning; Check Day-Wise Box Office Collection

About The Film

Udta Teer is a spy comedy directed by Aakash A Kaushik. The film follows a Pakistani spy who loses his memory and starts believing that he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer. This leads to a series of funny situations and unexpected twists.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, along with Suhail Nayyar, Raghubir Yadav, Gulshan Grover, Prammod Sanghi and Salim Siddiqui.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, the film features music by Sachin-Jigar. Harshvir Oberai and Sunil Patel have handled the cinematography, while Shivkumar V. Panicker is the editor.

Udta Teer was released in theatres on October 23, 2026. The Hindi film has a runtime of approximately two hours and 17 minutes.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput Gets Candid About Family Plans With Shahid Kapoor On Kareena's 'What Women Want' Show

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.