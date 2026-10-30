Mira Rajput Gets Candid About Family Plans With Shahid Kapoor On Kareena's 'What Women Want' Show

Mira Rajput and Kareena Kapoor Khan got together for a candid chat on What Women Want, where no topic was off limits. From rumours about Mira having another child with Shahid Kapoor to funny takes on married life, the two shared several interesting moments.

A new promo released on Thursday offers a glimpse of their conversation.

Mira Reacts To Pregnancy Speculation

Kareena asks Mira about the silliest rumour she has heard about herself. Mira says it is the speculation that she and Shahid are expecting another child.

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Kareena playfully responds, "You might." However, Mira is quick to dismiss the possibility, saying, "No way, we are done."

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and have two children, daughter Misha and son Zain. The couple has often kept their family life away from the spotlight.

The conversation then takes a humorous turn when Mira compliments Kareena by calling her a Bollywood star. Kareena responds, "Yeah, but I am a wannabe Bollywood wife!"

Mira Shares Advice With Kareena

The two also discuss everyday married life. Mira suggests making a list of things one wants at the beginning of the year, especially when husbands often promise to buy their wives something.

Kareena finds the idea amusing and responds, "Quite cool! I am gonna do this."

Kareena later asks Mira about the first rule men should follow during an argument with a woman. Mira responds with a witty, “Relent. Don't!”

Kareena Calls Mira ‘Warm And Lovely'

The actresses also share a warm moment ahead of the episode. Kareena posted a picture with Mira from the show's sets on Instagram and called her "absolutely warm and lovely".

Mira reshared the post and thanked Kareena for inviting her. She also shared a few pictures from the shoot.

Kareena and Shahid Kapoor were previously in a relationship before going their separate ways. Shahid later married Mira in 2015, while Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012.

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About The Talk Show

Kareena Kapoor Khan returns as the host of the sixth season of What Women Want. The show features celebrities talking about their personal lives, careers and experiences through candid conversations.

The latest season includes guests such as Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Ali Fazal, Suhani Shah, Neetu Kapoor, Neha Kakkar and Tahira Kashyap, among others.

The full episode featuring Mira is scheduled to release on Friday, October 30.

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