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Helicopter With Six Onboard Crashes Close To Joshimath, Confirms Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

A helicopter with six onboard, including the pilot, went missing near Hathi Parvat on the Joshimath-Badrinath route in Chamoli district amid snowfall.

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Helicopter With Six Onboard Crashes Close To Joshimath, Confirms Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

A helicopter carrying six people, including the pilot, has gone missing on the Joshimath-Badrinath route in Chamoli district., according to NDTV. The helicopter reportedly took off from Badrinath around 2:15 PM amid snowfall and lost contact near the Hathi Parvat area. 

The number of passengers in the chopper is currently not known. Officials in Chamoli said that teams have rushed to the spot to conduct rescue operations and details are being gathered on how many passengers were on board.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, wrote, "We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near Chayee village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF. I myself am continuously monitoring the entire incident. Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centers for better treatment. I pray to God for the safe return of the passengers."

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State rescue teams and the Army have been deployed for the search and rescue operation. 

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