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Bank Of Baroda Q2: Net Profit Rises 36% To Rs 6,532 Crore; Asset Quality Improves

The bank's asset quality also improved sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 1.78% in the September quarter from 2% in the June quarter. Net NPA stood at 0.37%, compared with 0.5% in the previous quarter.

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Bank Of Baroda Q2: Net Profit Rises 36% To Rs 6,532 Crore; Asset Quality Improves
Source: NDTV Profit

Bank of Baroda has reported a 35.8% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 6,532 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 4,809 crore in Q2FY26. The lender's net interest income (NII) rose 9% to Rs 13,026 crore from Rs 11,954 crore a year earlier.

Operating profit increased 50.9% to Rs 11,430 crore from Rs 7,576 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The bank's asset quality also improved sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined to 1.78% in the September quarter from 2% in the June quarter. Net NPA stood at 0.37%, compared with 0.5% in the previous quarter. Provisions increased to Rs 2,382 crore from Rs 1,232 crore in the year-ago period.

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