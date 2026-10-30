Varanasi Ropeway Project: Second Phase Of Trials Underway, Here's What To Expect

Varanasi's urban transport infrastructure is moving closer to a major milestone, with the second phase of trial runs underway for the city's ambitious ropeway project.

Envisioned as India's first urban transport ropeway and expected to be the world's third such system, the project aims to ease mobility in the congested temple city. Alongside the transport infrastructure, a rooftop artwork initiative seeks to integrate tourism and cultural heritage into the ropeway corridor.

With the project nearing completion, ropeway operations are likely to commence soon, Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal told ANI.

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Alongside the transport development, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation has launched the Kashi Terrace Artwork Project, a beautification initiative aimed at turning the rooftops of selected buildings along the ropeway corridor into large-scale cultural displays.

The initiative will cover an area of 11,120.34 square metres and showcase Varanasi's tourism attractions, cultural identity, cuisine and traditional handicrafts, Nagpal told ANI.

The artwork is intended to offer passengers a distinctive view of the city as they travel above its streets, while highlighting Varanasi's identity as a major religious and cultural destination.

According to the municipal corporation, the rooftop paintings will feature iconic elements of the city, including the Ganga ghats, aquatic life, dolphins associated with the Ganges and traditional rickshaws.

The displays will also highlight Varanasi's culinary heritage, featuring local favourites such as Banarasi tea, golgappa-style snacks, kachoris, rabri lassi and Banarasi paan.

The corporation aims to create a visual experience for tourists and pilgrims travelling along the ropeway route, with colourful rooftops complementing views of the historic city.

"The objective is to connect people with tourism and culture while preserving the city's identity," Nagpal said.

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The rooftop artwork initiative forms part of Varanasi's broader efforts to combine infrastructure development with heritage promotion and tourism. By using rooftops as cultural canvases, the municipal corporation aims to make the ropeway journey an extension of the visitor experience rather than merely a means of transportation.

The ropeway project is expected to offer an alternative mode of urban transport while providing passengers with views of Varanasi's cultural landmarks and everyday life.

The development comes as the city continues to invest in infrastructure and tourism-related initiatives to improve the experience of residents, pilgrims and visitors.

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