What is New Noida? UP Govt's Mega Planned Township That Dwarfs Noida

The National Capital Region (NCR) is set to get a new industrial hub as New Noida moves towards development, with a focus on manufacturing, freight movement and logistics infrastructure.

Officially notified as the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR), the project is being developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) framework, the Advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on X on Monday.

The proposed city will cover approximately 209 sq km across 84 villages in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Bulandshahr districts of Uttar Pradesh.

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Land acquisition is underway across 37 priority villages identified for the first phase, marking a key step towards the development of the proposed industrial city. The first phase will involve land acquisition across 84 villages in Bulandshahr and in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

New Noida Project: What Makes It Different?

New Noida is being designed with an industrial slant, whereas traditional models of urban development lean more toward residential areas.

The Master Plan 2041 sets aside approximately 40.27% of the total planning area for industrial development, with manufacturing and logistics as the focus of the project.

With Noida and Greater Noida emerging as important economic hubs in the NCR, the city is expected to provide more scope for industrial activity.

New Noida Master Plan 2041: Industrial Development At The Centre

Under the Master Plan 2041, around 40.27% of New Noida's total planning area has been earmarked for industrial use. The proposed development is expected to support manufacturing, warehousing and other industrial activities.

The plan reflects a shift towards an industry-focused development model, with a substantial share of the land reserved for industrial purposes rather than residential expansion alone.

New Noida Connectivity: Eastern And Western Dedicated Freight Corridors

The logistics infrastructure proposed for New Noida is strategically located close to Dadri. The location is at the confluence of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC), providing an important railway freight link.

The goods corridors are constructed to ease the movement of goods and to facilitate cargo movement between major industrial and commercial centres.

The connectivity is likely to improve New Noida's prospects as a potential manufacturing and supply-chain hub in the NCR.

New Noida To Be Linked With Multimodal Logistics And Transport Hubs

The proposed industrial city is also planned to connect with the Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (MMLH) and Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Boraki.

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These facilities are intended to strengthen the region's logistics and transportation infrastructure by integrating different modes of transport and supporting the movement of goods and passengers.

With its industrial land allocation, dedicated freight corridor connectivity and planned multimodal infrastructure, New Noida is being positioned as a major manufacturing and logistics destination

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