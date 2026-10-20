Doors Of Chardham Shrines To Close In November: Check Date And Time

The portals of Chardham shrines for the winter season will be closed in November, officials said on Tuesday. The portals of the Shri Badrinath Temple will close on November 16, on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The auspicious date and time for the closure were determined in the presence of the temple's chief priest (Rawal) Amarnath Namboodiri, the Dharmadhikari (religious authority), and Vedpathis (Vedic scholars).

Rishi Prasad Sati, vice-president of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), told PTI that the date for the winter closure was decided following traditional rituals and in the presence of representatives from various local community councils and priests. He stated that the portals are scheduled to close at 9.37 pm on November 16.

The Utsav Yatra, or ceremonial procession of Lord Badrinath, will depart for the winter abode on November 17. The date for the closure was finalised during a grand ceremony held on the premises of the Badrinath Temple on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

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On Tuesday, the BKTC presented the ceremonial 'pagdi' (turban) to the designated representatives responsible for managing the temple storehouse or provisions for the 2027 pilgrimage season.

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Moreover, the portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham will close at 8.30 am on November 11, the day of Bhaiya Dooj.

The portals of Shri Yamunotri Dham will also close on November 11, while the portals of Shri Gangotri Dham will close on November 10, the day of Govardhan Puja.

The auspicious time for the closing of the portals has been set for 10.28 am. On Tuesday, a meeting was held at Yamunotri Dham, which was attended by members of the Temple Committee and the community of priests. During this meeting, the auspicious time for closing the portals was determined.

Meanwhile, in news related to Kedarnath, the aircraft accident probe agency AAIB has recommended that pilots who would operate helicopters in the mountainous terrain, would need a minimum flying experience in hilly regions before they commence single-pilot helicopter operations in the Kedarnath valley.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has suggested that arrangements need to be made to ensure that communications between flight crew and Sitapur control centre that manages air traffic in the Kedarnath valley needs to be recorded properly.

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In its safety recommendations, AAIB said there was a requirement to look into the specific experience/skill possessed by the individual pilots before they are released for the first time for operating in critical high-altitude operations like that of Kedarnath valley wherein single-pilot operations are carried out.

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