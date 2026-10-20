Al-Nassr vs NEOM SC Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch Saudi Pro League Match Online?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will take on NEOM SC in a Saudi Pro League Matchweek 10 fixture at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Tuesday, October 20.
Al Nassr will look to continue their winning run after registering a 3-0 victory over Al Diriyah in their previous league match. The hosts are third in the standings with 19 points from eight matches, having won six, drawn one and lost one.
NEOM SC, meanwhile, will aim to return to winning ways after losing 0-1 to Al-Ettifaq in their previous league outing. The visitors are fifth in the standings with 16 points from eight matches, having recorded five wins, one draw and two defeats.
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Al Nassr Vs NEOM SC: Match Timing
The Al Nassr vs NEOM SC Saudi Pro League match will kick off at 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time on Tuesday, October 20.
Al Nassr Vs NEOM SC: Venue
The Al Nassr vs NEOM SC Saudi Pro League match will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Tuesday night has a yellow appointment ???????? https://t.co/1UXHb0XNsS— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) October 19, 2026
Al Nassr Vs NEOM SC: Recent League Form
Al Nassr: W-D-W-L-W
NEOM SC: L-D-W-W-W
Al Nassr Vs NEOM SC: Head-to-Head
- Matches played: 2
- Al Nassr (wins): 2
- NEOM SC (wins): 0
- Draws: 0
Al Nassr Vs NEOM SC: Predicted Lineups
Al Nassr: Bento (GK); Nawaf Boushal, Al Shahri, Iñigo Martínez, Aman; Ayman Yahya, Samu, Ângelo, Sadio Mané; João Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo.
NEOM SC: Marcin Bułka (GK); Al Dawsari, Malang Sarr, Nadir Zortea, Hawsawi; Georgios Masouras, Al Oyayari, Vada, Taha; Alexandre Lacazette, Saïd Benrahma.
How To Watch Al Nassr Vs NEOM SC Live Telecast?
There is currently no confirmed Indian television channel listed for this particular fixture.
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How To Watch Al Nassr Vs NEOM SC Live Streaming?
The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
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