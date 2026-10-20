OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT Slides With Live Teamwork, Comments And PowerPoint Export

OpenAI has given ChatGPT Slides, its presentation tool, a major upgrade aimed at teams. Users can now build, edit and review decks together inside ChatGPT, and change slides directly instead of relying only on prompts.

Decks can now be shared with colleagues, with the creator deciding whether each person can view, comment on or edit the presentation. Several people can work on the same slides at once and leave comments.

When feedback comes in, users don't have to make every change themselves. They can tag ChatGPT in a comment and ask it to rewrite text, update charts or work through suggestions. The same task can be handed to Dots, which OpenAI describes as an always-on AI agent for ongoing tasks.

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Edit Slides Directly

The update also allows hands-on editing. Users can click on a slide to change text, update charts, and move or resize images and shapes, which is handy for quick fixes.

To start, users can ask ChatGPT to “create ChatGPT slides” from a conversation, shared files or an outline, or begin with a template. ChatGPT can design visuals for the deck by generating custom images or by using photos uploaded by the user.

Users who have a specific look in mind can share an example presentation, which ChatGPT then uses as a guide for the style and layout.

OpenAI's examples of what the tool can do include drafting a 10-slide quarterly review, preparing a product launch deck, turning numbers into charts and adding speaker notes with talking points for each slide.

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Present Or Export

Finished decks can be presented straight from ChatGPT. They can also be exported to Microsoft PowerPoint or Google Slides, where the content stays editable for further work.

ChatGPT Slides is part of ChatGPT Space, which OpenAI positions as a place for teams, files and ChatGPT to work together.

Notably, the new features are available to users on ChatGPT's Pro, Business and Enterprise plans.

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