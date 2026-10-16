ChatGPT Can Now Fill Out Forms And Send Messages In Chrome: Would You Trust It?

ChatGPT is getting more hands-on in Google Chrome. OpenAI has announced a set of upgrades that let its AI assistant not only read what's open in your browser, but also take actions for you, from filling out forms to sending messages. The company says it is “bringing the power of computer use to anyone who uses Chrome.”

What ChatGPT Can Now Do

The features work differently depending on which ChatGPT mode you use. In Chat, ChatGPT can look across all your open tabs and pull information together to give more useful answers.

In Work, it goes further. ChatGPT can take control of your Chrome tabs to complete tasks such as sending messages, filling out forms and downloading files. It can also tidy up a cluttered browser by organising and grouping your open tabs.

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OpenAI has also upgraded the experience of using ChatGPT inside a Chrome tab. Users can now access their entire ChatGPT history and use Chat or Work side by side while browsing a website.

Everyday Tasks, Handed Over

OpenAI shared examples of what users can ask. These include comparing three couches by size, material, delivery time and return policy, or summarising an article in plain English. Others are more involved, such as comparing contractors across several tabs and then drafting an email to the right one, or filling out a form ahead of a dentist appointment and adding it to a calendar.

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Convenience vs Control

For people juggling dozens of tabs and repetitive online chores, the time savings could be significant. But the upgrade also means giving an AI assistant access to what's open in your browser and, in Work mode, the ability to act on your behalf.

Interestingly, one of OpenAI's own examples hints at how users might stay in charge. It suggests asking ChatGPT to fill out a registration form using details from an event brief, and to “stop before submitting,” leaving the final click to the user.

OpenAI's posts did not detail which plans or regions get the features, or what permissions and privacy controls apply. Users will want to check those details before letting ChatGPT send messages or fill out forms in their name.

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