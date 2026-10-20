Tiger Shroff Was Not The Original Target Of Bishnoi Gang Shooters: Report

Fresh details from the investigation into the shooting at Tiger Shroff's car suggest the actor may not have been the first choice of the men accused in the attack. Sources told NDTV that the three accused have told investigators during questioning that they travelled to Mumbai with someone else in their sights.

The shooting took place on Sunday evening in Juhu, as Shroff was driving away after a football match. The accused, Hrithik alias Roshan, 22, from Bihar, and Rehan and Phool Singh, both 18, from Haryana, allegedly opened fire on his vehicle.

In all, seven shots were fired. The attackers allegedly intended to keep shooting, but one of the weapons jammed. Despite being hurt, Shroff and his driver managed to get the car away from the scene. The incident has drawn strong reactions from several film personalities.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Shooting: Fan's Video Captures Moments Before Bullet Hits Him

A Change Of Plan

Sources told NDTV that the group's first target was another prominent person, whose identity has not been revealed. The accused allegedly studied the places this person usually visited, but decided it would be too difficult to reach them.

Their focus then reportedly moved to Shroff. Clips and reels posted by the actor's fans had shown that he moved around without police security, sources said. The accused allegedly used Instagram, following both Shroff's account and those of his fans, to work out where he would be.

During questioning, the accused said they wanted to frighten the Bollywood industry, a source said.

Gang Claims Responsibility

Soon after the attack, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed it was behind the shooting. A man calling himself Anil Pandit, who described himself as close to Lawrence Bishnoi, said in an audio message that Shroff had been targeted for refusing to cut ties with Salman Khan. He claimed the actor “was counselled, but did not understand us,” and warned others in the film industry.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff shooting case: 35-year-old vlogger shot at Pushpa Park in stable condition now

The accused were allegedly given an upfront payment of Rs 50,000, with the promise of further cash and overseas jobs once the attack was done, according to sources. After the firing, they reportedly let their handlers know the task had been completed. Police were reportedly able to trace the accused with help from a phone call made by a cab driver.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Shroff at his residence on Monday and said the government would end such “hooliganism.” Investigators are continuing to look into the case.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.