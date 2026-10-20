Tiger Shroff shooting case: 35-year-old vlogger shot at Pushpa Park in stable condition now

Umesh Kumar Chauhan, the 35-year-old vlogger wounded during the firing incident at actor Tiger Shroff outside Pushpa Park in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday, is in stable condition and remains under observation at KEM Hospital. Chauhan received initial treatment at Cooper Hospital before being transferred to KEM in Parel around midnight. Doctors said on Monday that there was no further bleeding from his liver injury and that his heart and lungs had not been damaged.

A KEM Hospital statement published by Mid-day said doctors were continuing treatment under close monitoring. Bullet removal has been tentatively planned for October 21, subject to his fitness for anaesthesia and a reassessment of his condition.

Chauhan was filming Shroff's departure, after he visited the football venue with his friend and fellow vlogger Kisan Rajbhar after learning that Shroff would be there. Earlier that day, the two had been recording videos outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence.

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Rajbhar told The Indian Express that Shroff spoke to them and posed for photographs after playing football. The friends were filming his departure when the actor entered his vehicle with his driver and the shooting began.

"It sounded like Diwali crackers bursting continuously," Rajbhar said, recalling the gunfire. Chauhan was struck by a bullet during the attack.

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Shroff was taken to Nanavati Max Hospital, treated for minor abrasions and discharged. His driver also sustained a bullet injury to his left hand. The driver underwent surgery on Monday to remove a bullet fragment and treat a hand fracture, Hindustan Times reported.

According to reports, for close to 18 years, Chauhan has earned his living in Mumbai by selling detergent door-to-door. About 18 months ago, he began making videos about Bollywood personalities, their homes and the crowds gathering outside, hoping to attract viewers online.

His recent uploads included footage outside Suniel Shetty's residence and a video of fans celebrating Amitabh Bachchan's birthday outside the actor's home.

Chauhan lives in Mankhurd with his wife and their six-year-old son. His relative Arvind Chaurasia, a Borivali resident, learnt about the shooting on TV.

Chaurasia contacted Chauhan's parents in Uttar Pradesh to confirm that he was among those injured, then visited the hospital. His parents booked train tickets to Mumbai on Monday afternoon. Chauhan's wife was informed in the morning after the shooting. Chaurasia said medical advice had kept her from visiting him.

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"She is eight months pregnant, and the doctor has advised her not to come to the hospital because it could be risky for her," he told The Indian Express.

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