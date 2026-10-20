Tiger Shroff Shooting: Fan's Video Captures Moments Before Bullet Hits Him

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after his car was targeted in a shooting incident in Mumbai, while his driver, Firdos Ibrahim Baloch, and a fan, Umesh Chauhan, sustained injuries. The actor later rushed his injured driver to the hospital.

NDTV has accessed a 48-second video recorded by Umesh Chauhan outside a football club in Mumbai's Juhu. Chauhan, a fan of Shroff and a vlogger, was filming as the actor walked towards his BMW after finishing his game.

Chauhan said, “Aa rahe hai Tiger sir. Aap ko main dikhata hu dosto” (Tiger sir is coming. Let me show him to you, friends).

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The video shows Shroff waving to people gathered outside the ground and stopping briefly for a photograph with a fan. A man is heard saying, “Hello, Tiger Sir, hello.”

As Shroff moved towards his car, Chauhan continued recording and describing the scene.

“Tiger sir apni gaadi me baithne jaa rahe hai. Ye dekhiye dosto. Ye hai dosto unko BMW gaadi hai sir ka...Aur sir ab aa rahe hai. Ye gaadi hai aur yaha par kaafi bheed laga hua hai. Main bhi yahi par hu” (Tiger sir is about to get into his car. Take a look, friends! This is his BMW... And here he comes now. This is the car, and there's quite a crowd gathered here. I'm here too).

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A security guard is seen asking the crowd to make way. Shroff takes the front passenger seat beside the driver and continues waving at those outside. As the BMW leaves the ground, a series of gunshots can be heard.

Tiger Shroff escaped unharmed, while his driver Firdos Ibrahim Baloch and fan Umesh Chauhan sustained injuries. Shroff later took the driver's seat and rushed Baloch to Nanavati Hospital.



Chauhan was taken to King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital. His family said a bullet remains lodged in his chest and alleged that he has not received proper medical treatment. They have also requested Shroff's help in shifting him to a private hospital.

Chauhan's wife is nine months pregnant and, according to his family, has not been informed about the incident. The vlogger is a dedicated Shroff fan who used to visit Pushpa Park every Sunday to see the actor.

Investigation So Far

The shooting took place on Sunday evening after Shroff's football session in Juhu. Police said two men opened fire at the actor while a third accomplice waited nearby on a motorcycle.

The attackers allegedly fired seven rounds before fleeing. They abandoned the motorcycle near Andheri West railway station and boarded a train towards Borivali. They later travelled on the Pune-Jaipur Express.

Police intercepted the three suspects in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday morning while they were travelling towards Delhi. The accused have been identified as 22-year-old Hritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar, 18-year-old Rehan from Sonipat in Haryana and 18-year-old Phool Singh from Haryana.

According to the police, the three men were allegedly planning to escape to Nepal.

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