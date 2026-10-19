UNIFYD: Shah Rukh Khan Brings Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, Sonu Nigam And 15+ Artists To Abu Dhabi

Shah Rukh Khan is set to bring a major Indian music celebration to Abu Dhabi with UNIFYD, a one-day festival bringing together more than 15 artists across multiple stages.

UNIFYD will be held on March 20, 2027, at Etihad Live on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Curated by Shah Rukh Khan, the festival will feature performers representing different musical styles and generations.

The announced lineup includes Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, Sonu Nigam, Jonita, Shalmali Kholgade, Simran Choudhary and Nooriyah. The festival will also feature Patiala Mehfil, Curtain Blue, Tech Panda x Kenzani, Rusha & Blizza, Stick No Bills, BOH!B, Priyanka and Unnayanaa.

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Sonu Nigam is set to make a special appearance at the event. According to the organisers, the performance will mark his first appearance at a music festival.

Shah Rukh Khan Announces UNIFYD

Shah Rukh Khan announced the festival on social media and invited audiences to be part of the event. Sharing details about the scale of the celebration, he wrote, “For the first time ever, over 15 artists across multiple stages, coming together for one extraordinary day. Don't miss your chance to be part of UNIFYD! 20 March 2027 | Etihad Live, Abu Dhabi, UAE Download the District app to book your tickets!”

Who Is Behind UNIFYD?

UNIFYD is being produced by D'YAVOL Live in partnership with District. D'YAVOL is part of the luxury collective co-founded by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and others.

The event is supported by Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, Miral and Emirates NBD. The organisers have also indicated plans to expand UNIFYD beyond Abu Dhabi, with the festival expected to reach other cities and countries in the future.

The event is being positioned to attract audiences from India, the Middle East and other regions with sizeable South Asian communities. Its Abu Dhabi edition will bring established names and emerging performers together on the same festival platform.

UNIFYD Ticket Sale Details

Tickets for UNIFYD will be available exclusively through the District app. Emirates NBD cardholders will get access to the presale, which will begin at 9:30 am UAE time on October 19, 2026, and continue until 9:30 am on October 20.

General ticket sales will open at 10:30 am on October 20, 2026. With its multi-stage format and diverse lineup, UNIFYD is set to bring together a wide range of Indian music for its first edition in Abu Dhabi.

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