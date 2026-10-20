Sam Altman Avoids Trial As US Judge Dismisses Sister's Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

OpenAI co-founder and chief executive Sam Altman on Tuesday won the dismissal of a civil lawsuit filed by his sister, Annie Altman, who accused him of repeated sexual abuse more than two decades ago. He denies the accusation, as reported by Reuters.

In dismissing the case, US District Judge Zachary Bluestone wrote that Annie Altman had refused to appear for an independent medical examination, despite warnings that failing to do so would result in the case being dismissed.

Lawyers' Response

According to the report, Laura Politi, who is the lawyer for Annie Altman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Santos Perez, who previously represented her in the case but withdrew this month, said in a statement: "I am no longer authorized to comment on this case but I continue to believe in Annie." Lawyers for Sam Altman also did not immediately respond to a request for comment to Reuters.

What The Lawsuit Alleged

Annie Altman filed the lawsuit in federal court in St. Louis, Missouri, in January 2025. She accused her brother of sexually abusing and raping her between 1997 and 2006 at the family home in suburban Clayton, Missouri.

She alleged that the abuse began when she was 3 and he was 12 and that the last acts took place when Sam Altman was an adult. Sam is now 41.

The Family's Position

The Altman family has admitted that Annie has mental health challenges and has received financial support.

Meanwhile, Sam Altman has said she began accusing him of sexual abuse on social media after the family rejected her demands for more money.

Sam Altman became a face of the artificial intelligence boom after the chatbot ChatGPT was released in 2022.

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