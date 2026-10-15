Maharashtra FDA Bans Sale Of Loose Spice Powders, Orders Strict Action Against Adulteration

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has prohibited the sale of loose, unpackaged spice powders and mixed spices across the state, directing food businesses to comply with stricter requirements on packaging, hygiene, labelling and quality control.

The regulator has also warned of stringent legal action against businesses involved in food adulteration, including manufacturers and suppliers of prohibited colouring agents.

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In an order dated October 15, Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe directed all businesses involved in the production, processing, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of spices to comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and applicable regulations.

The restrictions cover a wide range of products, including turmeric, chilli, coriander, cumin, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, asafoetida, saffron, garam masala and other spice blends.

Manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, traders, e-commerce operators, hotels, restaurants, caterers and institutional kitchens are covered by the order.

Mandatory Packaging, Tighter Labelling Norms

Under the new directions, spice powders and mixed spices must be properly packed and sealed at the place of production before they are distributed or sold.

The measure is intended to reduce the risk of adulteration and contamination while improving product traceability.

Spice packages must carry details such as the product name, ingredients, manufacturer's information, FSSAI licence number, batch number, date of manufacture or packing, and use-by or best-before date, along with other applicable statutory declarations.

The FDA has also prohibited misleading or unsubstantiated claims about a product's purity, natural composition, organic status or health benefits.

Food businesses must hold a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence or registration, depending on the nature of their operations.

A trade licence alone will not be sufficient to manufacture or grind spices.

The order also makes staff hygiene, medical fitness, food-handler training and implementation of a Food Safety Management System mandatory.

Prohibited Colours, Ethylene Oxide Under Scanner

The regulator has banned the use of synthetic colours and harmful substances such as Metanil Yellow, Rhodamine B, Sudan dyes and Lead Chromate in spices.

It has also prohibited the adulteration of spices with brick powder, chalk, sawdust, foreign starch and other unauthorised materials used to increase their weight or volume. The sale of inferior-quality spices and products from which extracts have been removed has also been barred.

The order strictly prohibits the use of ethylene oxide for spice sterilisation. The FDA said spices would be tested for pesticide residues, aflatoxins, heavy metals and other contaminants in line with applicable standards.

Production and storage facilities must be kept clean and dry, and protected from pests and contamination. Drying spices on public roads, tarred surfaces, near drains, garbage bins or cattle sheds has also been prohibited.

The regulator has further barred the storage of pesticides, industrial colours and other hazardous substances alongside spices.

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Accountability To Extend Beyond Retailers

The FDA said investigations into adulterated spices would go beyond retailers to trace the source of contamination, including manufacturers, processing units, repackers and suppliers. Officials will examine invoices, production records, batch numbers and raw material usage to identify violations.

Action against offenders could include product seizures, recalls, suspension or cancellation of licences and prosecution.

Under Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, selling unsafe food that causes death can attract imprisonment of at least seven years, extendable to life, and a fine of at least Rs 10 lakh. Cases involving grievous injury can attract up to six years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Operating without a valid licence can lead to up to six months' imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh under Section 63. Separate penalties apply to substandard food, misbranding and misleading advertisements.

Consumers Can Report Suspected Adulteration

The FDA has directed food safety officers across Maharashtra to intensify inspections and record samples, inspections and enforcement action in the designated regulatory systems.

Consumers can report suspected adulteration, prohibited colours, unhygienic production practices and misleading labelling through the FDA's complaint portal at https://complaints.mahafda.in or its toll-free helpline, 1800 222 365. Complaints can also be submitted through the Food Safety Connect mobile app.

The administration has asked complainants to provide product details, manufacturer information, batch numbers, purchase bills and photographs, wherever available.

The FDA said enforcement would focus on identifying the source of adulteration and holding all responsible parties across the supply chain accountable.

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