States And Union Territories In India Where Indian Citizens Need A Special Permit To Visit

Although we are Indian, have Aaddhar cards, voter IDs and Indian Passports, that does not entitle you to travel everywhere across the country without additional paperwork. There are multiple states and Union Territories that have special entry rules because of their location, sensitive indigenous communities, environmental concerns and proximity to international borders. In some states, Indian tourists need an Inner Line Permit (ILP) just to enter, while elsewhere permits are required only for certain protected areas. Here are the key destinations where Indian travellers need to ensure they do additional paperwork for a hassle-free holiday.

No 1. Arunachal Pradesh

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Indian citizens who are not residents of Arunachal Pradesh need an Inner Line Permit (ILP) to enter the state. The permit system applies across Arunachal Pradesh, which lies beyond the notified Inner Line. Travellers can obtain an e-ILP or use designated offline facilities to get an official permit. Popular destinations covered under LIP are Tawang, Bomdila, Ziro and Itanagar in Arunachal.

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No 2. Nagaland

If you're planning a trip to Nagaland? Domestic tourists from outside the state need to attain an Inner Line Permit. Nagaland's official ILP portal confirms that people who are not indigenous inhabitants of the state are required to obtain the permit before entry. Tourist ILPs can also be applied for online.

No 3. Mizoram

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Visitors from other parts of India generally need an Inner Line Permit to enter Mizoram. Temporary ILPs are available for short visits for tourism, which can be applied for online.

No 4. Manipur

Tourism Manipur

Mired in turmoil, visitors entering Manipur need to avail an Inner Line Permit to enter the state, if you are not a resident. According to the state government's ILP portal, every non-resident Indian citizen entering Manipur also needs a valid permit. For tourists and short-term visitors, a temporary ILP can be obtained online or at designated entry points.

No 5. Lakshadweep

A view of Lakshadweep

A holiday to the scenic shores of Lakshadweep come with another important requirement; an entry permit. Unlike mainland destinations, all Indian and foreign tourists need permission to visit the union territory. The Lakshadweep administration states that tourists must obtain a permit before visiting the islands. The rule applies because access to the environmentally sensitive island territory is regulated.

No 6. Sikkim

Photo Credit: Tourism Sikkim

Permits are needed to visit certain areas. Indian citizens do not need a special permit simply to enter Sikkim, but several popular destinations near sensitive border areas require a Protected Area Permit, which include places like Nathula Pass, Tsomgo-Baba Mandir, Gurudongmar Lake, Yumthang, Yumesamdong and parts of North Sikkim. The exact permit and documentation requirement depend on the destination you plan to visit.

Nonetheless, a normal trip to Gangtok is different from travelling deeper into the state's protected border regions.

No 7. Ladakh

Permits apply to notified areas only. Indian tourists do not need an ILP to enter Ladakh. However, permits are required for certain notified protected or restricted areas. The Ladakh administration reiterated this in 2026 and appealed to all Indians to avail and ILP if they plan to visit sensitive areas.

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