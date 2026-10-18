Noida Drug Lab Racket Busted; NCB Seizes Contraband Worth Rs 50 Crore

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dismantled two clandestine synthetic drug manufacturing laboratories operating from rented premises in Jahanabad Kadalpur village in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and seized drug-related materials estimated to be worth Rs 45-50 crore in the illicit market.

The raids were conducted under an intelligence-led operation code-named Operation Crystal Hunt. Officials recovered approximately 379.74 kg of amphetamine-containing substances in crystalline, semi-crystalline and liquid forms, along with around 10 kg of pseudoephedrine and several chemical precursors used in drug manufacturing, The Times of India reported.

The seized chemicals included acetone, toluene and sulfuric acid, according to reports. Investigators are examining the materials to determine their intended use and the scale of the alleged manufacturing operation.

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The two laboratories were equipped with industrial-scale processing machinery, including glass reaction vessels, heating mantles, filtration systems and chemical storage drums. The equipment indicated that the facilities were being used for synthetic drug production rather than small-scale processing.

During the operation, the NCB arrested two foreign national Destiny Abraham Dumbiri alongside Lallawmzuali, also known as Olivia Lalchawimawii, a resident of Mizoram.

According to reports, immigration records show that Dumbiri allegedly entered India using multiple aliases. Lallawmzuali is also reported to have a prior history linked to drug enforcement cases. Further details regarding their alleged roles are expected as the investigation progresses.

Following the raids, investigators began examining financial transactions, chemical procurement records and distribution networks to establish how the laboratories operated and whether they were connected to larger domestic or international drug trafficking networks.

Officials are also expected to investigate the source of the precursor chemicals, the intended destinations of the manufactured substances and the possible involvement of additional individuals.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the NCB for the operation, describing it as a significant action against organised drug networks. He reiterated the government's commitment to dismantling drug cartels through intelligence-led enforcement.

The seizure represents a major action against alleged clandestine synthetic drug production in the Delhi-NCR region. However, the full extent of the network, the intended distribution channels and the roles of those arrested remain subject to investigation.

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Authorities are continuing their probe to identify possible links and establish the complete chain of procurement, manufacturing and distribution.

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