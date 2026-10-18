Shah Rukh Khan's UNIFYD Festival: Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, Sonu Nigam To Perform

Shah Rukh Khan is set to bring together some of the biggest names in Indian music with UNIFYD, a new festival that aims to celebrate music, culture and the global South Asian community.

The one-day festival will feature performances by Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and Sonu Nigam. The event is expected to bring more than 15 artists together across multiple stages, with further names and performance details set to be announced in the coming weeks.

UNIFYD is being produced by D'YAVOL Live along with District. The festival marks an attempt to create a large-scale platform where established and contemporary Indian music artists can perform together for audiences in the UAE and beyond.

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Shah Rukh Khan On UNIFYD

According to Rolling Stone India, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the idea behind the festival and the role of music in bringing people together. He said that after spending years telling stories through films, he has seen how music can create a similar sense of connection.

The actor added that UNIFYD will bring India's prominent artists together on a shared stage for the first time. He also described the festival as an event that will stand out for its scale, energy and grandeur.

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UNIFYD will take place on March 20, 2027. The festival will be held at Etihad Live on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. According to District, the official ticketing partner for UNIFYD, ticket sales will open in two phases.

Emirates NBD cardholders will receive early access beginning Monday, October 19, at 11 am. The early-access window will remain open until Tuesday, October 20, at 11 am.

General ticket sales will begin on Tuesday, October 20, at 12 pm.

UNIFYD To Expand Beyond Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi edition will mark the beginning of UNIFYD's larger journey, with organisers planning to take the festival to more cities and countries in the future.

The first edition is aimed at audiences from India, the Middle East and other regions with significant South Asian communities. For Indian music fans in the UAE, the event will offer an opportunity to see several popular artists perform as part of the same celebration.

With a combination of established voices such as Sonu Nigam and Arijit Singh and contemporary performers such as Karan Aujla, UNIFYD is expected to bring together audiences across different generations of Indian music.

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