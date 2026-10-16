Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex Falls 100 Points, Nifty Below 23,000; Tech Mahindra Zooms 7% After Q2; Yes Bank Tanks 3%
Stock Market Live Updates: Among individual stocks, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and TCS were top gainers, while RIL, Asian Paints and L&T were the top drags.
Stock Market Live Updates, Sensex Today, October 16: After opening higher, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 dropped in early trade, influenced by weakness in realty and oil and gas stocks.
BSE Sensex was trading 136 points or 0.18% lower at 74,179.60, while NSE Nifty 50 index was trading at 22,964.55, down 32.80 points or 0.14%.
Among individual stocks, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and TCS were top gainers, while RIL, Asian Paints and L&T were the top drags.
Broader markets, too, dropped in trade. Nifty Small Cap 100 index was down 0.10%, while Nifty Mid Cap 100 index was down 0.3%.
Sectorally, IT index extended gains, was up over 1.5%. Nifty Oil and Gas and FMCG were top losers.
Global Cues
Asian markets were mostly higher on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.38%, while the Topix gained nearly 1.8%. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.56%, and Australia's ASX 200 advanced 1.01%.
On Wall Street, all three major US indices ended higher on Thursday as investors rotated out of key technology stocks and into other market segments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the gains, rising more than 500 points, or around 1.1%. The S&P 500 advanced approximately 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1%.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapped a three-session losing streak.
For the week, the S&P 500 was down nearly 1%, while the Nasdaq had declined more than 2%. The Dow, in contrast, was on track for a weekly gain of around 1%.
Crude Oil Prices Today
Brent crude traded above $105 per barrel on Friday and was on track for a weekly gain amid mounting supply concerns in the Middle East.
The US Central Command confirmed that a Singapore-flagged container ship that sank in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week had been hit by an Iranian projectile, adding to uncertainty over the recovery of physical oil flows. Tanker rates also climbed to record highs, while rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen heightened concerns over potential supply disruptions.
Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency agreed to proceed with the release of the remaining 100 million barrels of oil from a coordinated intervention launched in March. Separately, US Energy Information Administration data showed that crude inventories fell by 8.6 million barrels last week, marking their steepest decline since February.
Brent underperformed US West Texas Intermediate crude during the week, as lower shipping costs for US oil supported demand for American barrels.
Q2 Results Today
As many as 31 companies are scheduled to announce their September-quarter earnings on Friday, October 16.
The list includes Amal, Artson, Aurum Proptech, Bajaj Housing Finance, Benares Hotels, Bright Outdoor Media, Citi Port Financial Services, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, DLF, E2E Networks, Federal Bank, Gujarat Hotels, HOM, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Indo Rama Synthetics (India), Jayaswal Neco Industries, Jindal Saw, LTM, Modison, Oberoi Realty, Onward Technologies, Paushak, Punjab National Bank, Raghav Productivity Enhancers, SG Finserve, Shoppers Stop, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Tejas Networks, Tiger Logistics (India), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Urban Company.
Among the key companies to watch are Bajaj Housing Finance, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, DLF, Federal Bank, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Jindal Saw, LTM, Oberoi Realty, Punjab National Bank, Shoppers Stop, Tejas Networks and Urban Company.
Stock Market Live: CCL Products Q2 Profit Growth Outpaces Revenue Amid Elevated Coffee Prices
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CCL Products reported Q2 consolidated net profit of Rs 130 crore, up 28.9% YoY from Rs 101 crore.
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Revenue increased 7.5% YoY to Rs 1,211 crore from Rs 1,127 crore.
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EBITDA rose 7.6% YoY to Rs 212.5 crore from Rs 197.5 crore, while EBITDA margin remained largely stable at 17.54% versus 17.52% a year ago.
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The company reported its slowest growth rate since 2021, with elevated coffee prices resulting in value-led growth rather than volume growth.
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Inflationary pressures continued during the quarter, while higher employee expenses, inventory-related costs and other operating expenses kept costs elevated.
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Despite modest revenue growth, profit growth outpaced the topline performance during the quarter.
Stock Market Live: Ambit's Diraj Agarwal Cautious On Margin Outlook Amid Rising Commodity Prices
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Diraj Agarwal of Ambit said he is slightly cautious on the margin outlook for H2, citing rising crude oil and commodity prices.
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Agarwal said higher crude and commodity costs are creating an adverse impact of around 700 basis points on margins across sectors.
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He noted that macroeconomic tailwinds will be essential for Indian equities, adding that the Nifty needs support from macro factors to stage a meaningful rebound.
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According to Agarwal, the current market is increasingly stock-specific, with investors finding it difficult to identify growth at reasonable valuations.
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He said overall market valuations remain somewhat expensive, while crude oil prices and bond yields will continue to influence FII flows into India.
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On technology stocks, Agarwal said the AI trade is undergoing a correction rather than a full unwind, adding that periodic pullbacks in AI-related themes are common and that the trend has intensified over the last five to six years.
Stock Market Live: Axis Bank Appoints Former SEBI Whole-Time Member Ananth Narayan As Independent Director
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Axis Bank has appointed Ananth Narayan G as an Independent Director for a term of four years.
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Ananth Narayan G is a former Whole-Time Member of SEBI.
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He has also served as a faculty member at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR).
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The appointment was disclosed by the bank.
Stock Market Live: Key Companies Set To Announce Earnings Tomorrow
- Companies scheduled to report results include Bajaj Housing Finance, Crompton Greaves Consumer, DLF, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, Oberoi Realty, Shoppers Stop, Tejas Networks, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Urban Company, among others.
Stock Market Live: USD/INR 3-Month Forward Premium Falls 26 Bps To 6.29%
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The USD/INR 3-month forward premium declined 26 basis points to 6.29%.
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The move indicates a moderation in the premium for hedging dollar exposure over the three-month period.
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Forward premium levels are closely tracked by importers, exporters and market participants for currency hedging and interest-rate expectations.
Stock Market Live: NCLAT Reserves Order In Insolvency Plea Against Polycab India
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Polycab India said the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has reserved its order in an insolvency-related matter.
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The case pertains to a petition filed by supplier Asier Metals, which had earlier sought initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the company.
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The appellate tribunal has reserved its verdict after hearing the matter.
Stock Market Live: Urban Company Board To Consider Fund Raise
- Urban Company will consider a fund-raising proposal at its upcoming board meeting.
Stock Market Live: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Board To Consider Fund Raising
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will consider a fund-raising proposal at an upcoming board meeting.
Stock Market Live: Bansal Wire Industries Announces Stock Split
- Bansal Wire Industries approved a stock split from Rs 5 face value shares to Rs 1 face value shares.
Stock Market Live: Europe Weakness, Margin Pressure Remain Key Concerns For Persistent Systems
- Europe revenue declined 8.5% YoY, impacted by client-specific ramp-downs.
- The Nagarro acquisition introduces integration and execution risks, according to analysts.
- One-time acquisition-related expenses continue to affect profitability.
- Despite industry-leading growth, valuation remains a key discussion point for investors following the stock's strong run-up.
Stock Market Live: Kotak Securities Raises Persistent Systems Target Price To Rs 6,500
- Kotak Securities maintained its Buy rating on Persistent Systems and raised its target price to Rs 6,500 from Rs 6,250.
- The brokerage described the quarter as reasonable, with a few rough edges.
- Kotak highlighted robust revenue growth but noted that profitability came in lower than expected.
- The brokerage said deal-win moderation is not a concern at present and should be sufficient to sustain near-term growth.
- Kotak expects Persistent Systems to maintain its growth leadership position over the medium term.
Stock Market Live: Persistent Systems Deal Wins Moderate After High Base In Q1
- Total Contract Value (TCV) stood at $633.5 million in Q2.
- This compares with $1.15 billion in Q1 FY27, reflecting moderation after a strong base in the previous quarter.
- Management maintained that the deal pipeline remains healthy despite the sequential decline in TCV.
Stock Market Live: Persistent Systems Says AI Adoption Highest In Hi-Tech Vertical
- Management said the Hi-Tech segment remains the most disruptive vertical for the company.
- Persistent is witnessing the highest level of AI adoption within the Hi-Tech business.
- The company added that vendor consolidation continues to be a major industry trend, supporting demand opportunities.
- Management said the overall pipeline remains healthy and expressed confidence that all business segments will deliver growth.
Stock Market Live: Persistent Systems Secures 94.04% Of Nagarro; Integration In Focus
- Persistent Systems said it has secured approximately 94.04% ownership in Nagarro.
- Investors will closely track the integration process, execution risks and the impact of the acquisition on future profitability.
- Management said additional Nagarro-related costs are likely in the near term.
Stock Market Live: LCC Projects Sees Multiple Bulk Deal
- Kirtan Maneklal Rupareliya bought 17.77 lakh shares of LCC Projects at Rs 134.99 apiece.
- Neomile Corporate Advisory bought 23.05 lakh shares at Rs 135.01 per share.
Stock Market Live: Persistent Systems Margins Contract As Acquisition Expenses Rise
- EBIT increased 1.6% QoQ to Rs 697.6 crore from Rs 686.8 crore.
- EBIT margin declined 100 basis points to 14.95% from 15.96% in the previous quarter.
- Margin pressure was driven by acquisition-related expenses and integration costs associated with the Nagarro deal.
Stock Market Live: Persistent Systems Profit Falls 27%; Nagarro Costs Weigh On Earnings
- Persistent Systems reported Q2 net profit of Rs 351.5 crore, down 27.2% QoQ from Rs 483 crore.
- The company said profitability was impacted by Nagarro acquisition-related costs.
- Management indicated that higher costs related to the Nagarro transaction are expected to continue in the coming quarters.
Stock Market Live: Persistent Systems Delivers 26th Straight Quarter Of Revenue Growth
- Persistent Systems reported its 26th consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth in Q2 FY27.
- Revenue rose 8.4% QoQ to Rs 4,664 crore from Rs 4,303 crore.
- Constant-currency revenue growth came in at 7.8% QoQ, accelerating from 4.1% in Q1 FY27 and ahead of Street expectations of around 7%.
Stock Market Live: Fairfax Eyes Integrated Financial Platform Through IDBI Bank
- Go Digit General Insurance said Fairfax plans to contribute Digit Insurance and IIFL Capital to IDBI Bank.
- Fairfax is targeting an integrated banking, insurance and wealth management platform through IDBI Bank.
Stock Market Live: Nuvoco Vistas Unit Enters Voluntary Liquidation
- Nuvoco Vistas said Algebra Endeavour Pvt. Ltd. has entered voluntary liquidation under the IBC.
- The move will make Vadraj Energy (Gujarat) Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary.
Stock Market Live: Natco Pharma Sees Bulk Deal Activity
- LIC sold 3.45 lakh shares of Natco Pharma at Rs 25 per share.
- Acadian Emerging Markets Small-Cap Equity Fund sold 1.22 lakh shares at Rs 24.61 per share.
- Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 6.78 lakh shares at Rs 24.88 per share.
Stock Market Live: PC Jeweller Witnesses Large Bulk Deal
- Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought 5.1 crore shares of PC Jeweller at Rs 14.43 per share.
Stock Market Live: HEG Advanced Gets Relief As GST Notice Withdrawn
- HEG Advanced Materials said the GST authority has dropped a Rs 282 crore show-cause notice.
Stock Market Live: CPPIB Invests Rs 950 Crore In Prestige Hospitality Ventures
- CPPIB has acquired a 10% stake in Prestige Hospitality Ventures Ltd. for Rs 950 crore.
- The investor also acquired a 5.79% stake through Series A CCPS for Rs 550 crore.
Stock Market Live: Sharda Motor Receives Licence For New Uttarakhand Plant
- Sharda Motor Industries has received a factory licence for its new manufacturing facility from the Uttarakhand Labour Department.
Stock Market Live: Dipan Mehta Says AT-1 Verdict Is One-Time Issue For YES Bank
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Dipan Mehta said the AT-1 bond judgment should be seen as a one-time concern for YES Bank, adding that the lender is likely to move past the issue over time.
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He said the time to sell YES Bank shares has passed and investors should continue to hold the stock.
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Mehta noted that YES Bank has achieved a lot over the last few years, despite the challenges it has faced.
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He said the banking sector could see a rally over the next two to three quarters.
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However, Mehta maintained a somewhat cautious view on the broader banking sector, citing intense competition from NBFCs and evolving regulatory changes as key challenges.
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According to Mehta, competitive intensity and regulatory developments remain among the most important factors to monitor for the banking industry.
Stock Market Live: Glass Wall Systems Bags Facade Contract Worth Up To Rs 50 Crore
- Glass Wall Systems received an order worth up to Rs 50 crore for facade work.
- The project is scheduled for completion over 24 months.
Stock Market Live: Bombay Burmah Sees Large Block Deal Worth Rs 269 Crore
- Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation witnessed a large block deal, with 22.45 lakh shares changing hands.
- The transaction was executed at Rs 1,200 per share.
- The total deal value stood at approximately Rs 269.4 crore.
Stock Market Live: ICICI Life Tax Demand Reduced To Rs 279 Crore
- ICICI Life Insurance received a rectification order reducing its tax demand to Rs 279 crore from Rs 328 crore.
Stock Market Live: HDFC Securities' Dhiraj Relli Backs SEBI's CAS Framework Revision
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HDFC Securities CEO Dhiraj Relli said the proposed changes to the Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework will help traders achieve better price discovery.
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Relli said the current framework is broadly in line with global market practices, but added that the Indian market would benefit from a simpler CAS structure.
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He said the revision allows market participants more flexibility, while noting that clients will continue to have options that do not require displaying their full order quantity.
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Relli added that iceberg orders enable partial quantity disclosure to the market while facilitating larger transactions.
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He said market participants have been given around one month to prepare for the changes and that some system-related modifications will be required before implementation.
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Relli said he supports the revised CAS framework and described the recent SMAC meeting with SEBI as very positive.
Stock Market Live: Wipro Sees Stronger H2 Demand; Targets Higher Hiring
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Wipro told NDTV Profit that it expects the demand environment to remain strong in H2, with customer interest in AI adoption continuing to increase.
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The company said cost optimisation and vendor consolidation remain key growth drivers across client segments.
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Wipro said it plans to increase hiring and is targeting the onboarding of around 7,500 employees per quarter.
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The company noted that it has not been very active on campuses during H1 and currently has a healthy bench strength.
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Wipro said a few deals were delayed due to client-side decision-making delays, but added that the overall deal pipeline is expected to remain healthy in Q3.
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The company also said membership enrolment in healthcare is expected to remain soft.
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Wipro reiterated that it will continue to focus on inorganic growth opportunities and believes AI should create opportunities across several sectors.
Stock Market Live: IRCTC Signs Food Safety Pact With Quality Council Of India
- IRCTC signed an MoU with the Quality Council of India for food safety and hygiene audits.
Stock Market Live: Aegis Logistics Commissions LPG Bottling Plant At JNPA
- Aegis Logistics has commissioned a specialised LPG bottling plant at JNPA.
- The facility has an annual capacity of 35,000 MT.
Stock Market Live: Mankind Pharma To Invest €45 Million In Netherlands Arm
- Mankind Pharma will invest an additional €45 million in its Netherlands subsidiary.
- The company will also acquire a 70% stake in Armed Cell Therapeutics.
Stock Market Live: YES Bank Says Evaluating Legal Options After Supreme Court AT-1 Bond Judgment
- YES Bank said it respects the Supreme Court's judgment on the AT-1 bond matter.
- The bank said it is examining the judgment in detail and is evaluating all available legal options following the ruling.
- YES Bank added that it has access to appropriate capital-management levers to address the situation.
- The lender said it remains focused on preserving flexibility to undertake additional actions, if required.
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Stock Market Live: Prestige Estates Arm Receives Rs 1,500 Crore Investment From CPPIB
- CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (CPPIB) acquired a 10% stake in Prestige Hospitality Ventures Ltd. (PHVL) for Rs 950 crore.
- CPPIB also acquired a 5.79% stake via Series A CCPS for Rs 550 crore.
- The total investment under the transaction amounts to Rs 1,500 crore.
Stock Market Live: Maruti Suzuki Gets Relief In Income Tax Case
- Maruti Suzuki India received an appellate tax order covering eight years.
- The order reduces the interest component by Rs 6,300 crore.
Stock Market Live: Premier Energies Signs Battery JV Agreement
- Premier Energies has executed a shareholder agreement for a battery joint venture.
- The JV is aimed at a 12 GWh battery energy storage project.
Stock Market Live: Solar Industries To Acquire Sivasakthi For Rs 115 Crore
- Solar Industries India has entered into an agreement to acquire Sivasakthi for Rs 115 crore.
Stock Market Live: Wipro To Acquire 20% Stake In FLARRE.AI
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Wipro will acquire a 20% stake in FLARRE.AI, a US-listed company, for $2,000, according to an exchange filing.
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FLARRE.AI operates an agentic AI platform.
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The acquisition is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.
Stock Market Live: Jindal Steel Arm Commences Paradip Port Operations
- Jindal Paradip Port, a subsidiary of Jindal Steel, has commenced Phase-I operations with a capacity of 12.5 MTPA.
Stock Market Live: Rajesh Exports Says It Will Cooperate With SEBI Investigation
- Rajesh Exports said it will continue cooperating with the SEBI investigation.
- The company said it has done nothing wrong and is confident the matter will be resolved.
Stock Market Live: Subros Opens Advanced Technology Innovation Centre In Noida
- Subros has established the Subros Advanced Tech Innovation Centre in Noida.
Stock Market Live: Baazar Style Opens New Patna Store; Store Count Reaches 287
- Baazar Style Retail opened a new store in Patna.
- Total store count now stands at 287.
Stock Market Live: Baazar Style Raises Rs 66 Crore Through Warrant Conversion
- Baazar Style Retail allotted 20 lakh shares on warrant conversion at Rs 328.25 per share.
- The company raised Rs 66 crore through the conversion.
Stock Market Live: NTPC Signs Africa Power Development Pact
- NTPC has signed a pact with Africa50 to develop power projects across Africa.
Stock Market Live: Fujiyama Power To Raise Up To Rs 1,200 Crore Via QIP
- Fujiyama Power Systems plans to raise up to Rs 1,200 crore through a qualified institutional placement.
Stock Market Live: Milky Mist Expands High-Protein Range
- Milky Mist has expanded its high-protein portfolio with the launch of lactose-free milk.
Stock Market Live: Jyoti Structures Appoints Deepak Salunke As CFO
- Jyoti Structures appointed Deepak Dinkar Salunke as Chief Financial Officer.
- Abdul Hameed Khan has relinquished the CFO role.
Stock Market Live: Afcons Infra Tax Demand Of Rs 39 Crore Confirmed
- Afcons Infrastructure said the Thane tax authority has confirmed a tax demand of Rs 39 crore.
Stock Market Live: Yes Bank Awaits Final Supreme Court Judgment Copy
- Yes Bank said it is in the process of obtaining the final copy of the Supreme Court judgment.
- The bank said it will make further disclosures as required.
Stock Market Live: PFC Incorporates Kadapa II REZ Transmission SPV
- PFC has incorporated Kadapa II REZ Transmission as a subsidiary of PFC Consulting.
- The company also received an RBI no-objection certificate for the proposed merger of REC with PFC.
Stock Market Live: Meesho Independent Director Surojit Chatterjee Resigns
- Surojit Chatterjee has resigned as Non-Executive Independent Director of Meesho citing personal commitments.
Stock Market Live: Aditya Birla Capital Allots Rs 400 Crore Worth NCDs
- Aditya Birla Capital has allotted 40,000 non-convertible debentures aggregating Rs 400 crore.
Stock Market Live: RVNL Signs Pact With Damodar Valley Corporation
- RVNL has signed an agreement with Damodar Valley Corporation.
- The partnership aims to develop railway infrastructure and connectivity for DVC's power plants.
Stock Market Live: Akums Drugs Receives Rs 53 Crore Demand Notice
- Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has received a Rs 53 crore demand notice from the Pharmaceuticals Department.
Stock Market Live: CSB Bank Denies Reports Of Merger Talks With IDBI Bank
- CSB Bank denied reports of merger discussions with IDBI Bank.
- The bank said it is unaware of the factual correctness of the report and confirmed no discussions or negotiations are underway.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Says Earnings Upside For Exchanges May Be Limited
- Jefferies noted that premium turnover at exchanges has already returned to pre-CAS levels.
- As a result, the brokerage believes the scope for incremental earnings upside for exchanges from the latest CAS changes may be limited.
- The brokerage reiterated that brokers stand to benefit more from the reduction in expiry-day volatility and regulatory uncertainty.
Stock Market Live: Hexaware Technologies To Consider Interim Dividend On Oct. 20
- Hexaware Technologies will consider a second interim dividend on Oct. 20.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Says SEBI's CAS Changes Positive For Brokers
- Jefferies said SEBI's revised expiry-day settlement framework removes uncertainty surrounding the Closing Auction Session.
- The brokerage said the change in the settlement-price methodology for index derivatives should reduce expiry-day volatility.
- Jefferies believes the changes are a bigger positive for brokers than exchanges, particularly for firms whose trading activity remains below pre-CAS levels.
- The brokerage continues to maintain a Buy rating on Groww.
Stock Market Live: SEBI Bars New Iceberg, Stop-Loss Orders During Closing Auction
- SEBI has specified that only limit orders and market orders will be permitted during the Closing Auction Session.
- New iceberg orders and stop-loss orders will not be allowed during CAS.
- Eligible pending iceberg orders at the end of continuous trading will automatically move into CAS as fully disclosed limit orders from Feb. 8, 2027.
Stock Market Live: SEBI Revises Derivatives Trading Timings Around Closing Auction
- Index derivatives will trade until 3:45 pm on regular trading days.
- On expiry days, expiring index derivative contracts will stop trading at 3:30 pm.
- Stock derivatives will continue trading till 3:45 pm, including on expiry days.
- The post-close session in the cash market will continue between 3:50 pm and 4:00 pm.
Stock Market Live: SEBI Narrows CAS To 10 Minutes, Revises Auction Timings
- The Closing Auction Session will now last 10 minutes, compared with the earlier 20-minute window.
- The transition phase will run from 3:30 pm to 3:31 pm, followed by a five-minute market-and-limit order session from 3:31 pm to 3:36 pm.
- The final limit-order-only session will run from 3:36 pm to 3:40 pm.
- Order entry will close randomly between 3:38 pm and 3:40 pm.
Stock Market Live: CCL Products Q2 Profit Rises 29%
- CCL Products reported Q2 net profit of Rs 130 crore, up 28.9% YoY.
- Revenue rose 7.5% YoY to Rs 1,211 crore.
- EBITDA margin stood at 17.54% versus 17.52% a year ago.
Stock Market Live: SEBI Changes Reference Price Methodology For Closing Auction
- Under the revised framework, the closing auction reference price will be based on the VWAP of trades executed during the final 15 minutes of continuous trading, between 3:15 pm and 3:30 pm.
- Earlier, the reference price was calculated using the VWAP of trades between 3:00 pm and 3:15 pm.
- If no trades occur during the final 15 minutes, the last traded price for the day will be used.
Stock Market Live: SEBI Revises Closing Auction Session Framework; Changes Effective Dec. 7
- SEBI has revised the Closing Auction Session (CAS) framework for eligible securities.
- The CAS window will now run from 3:30 p.m. to 3:40 p.m., compared with the earlier 3:15 pm to 3:35 pm schedule.
- Most changes will take effect from Dec. 7, 2026, while rules related to iceberg orders will be implemented from Feb. 8, 2027.
Stock Market Live: L&T Finance Q2 Profit Grows 33%
- L&T Finance reported Q2 net profit of Rs 975 crore, up 32.7% YoY.
- Total income increased 27% YoY to Rs 5,484 crore.
Stock Market Live: Sri Lotus Developers Q2 Profit Jumps 78%
- Sri Lotus Developers reported Q2 net profit of Rs 82.1 crore, up 77.7% YoY.
- Revenue rose 52.5% YoY to Rs 268.6 crore.
- EBITDA margin expanded to 40% from 28.7%.
Stock Market Live: Jio Financial Income Jumps 70%; Profit Declines
- Jio Financial Services reported Q2 total income of Rs 1,699 crore, up 69.6% YoY.
- Net profit fell 51.1% YoY to Rs 340 crore from Rs 695 crore.
Stock Market Live: Sitharaman Says Fiscal Prudence Remains Key; Flags China Trade Barriers
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India is consciously maintaining fiscal prudence, adding that public infrastructure investment has acted as a strong multiplier for economic growth.
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She noted that India's foreign exchange outgo remains elevated due to imports of energy and fertilisers, while broken global supply chains continue to pose challenges for Indian exporters.
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Sitharaman said the trade balance with China remains tilted against India and highlighted that Indian businesses continue to face limited market access in China.
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The finance minister added that non-tariff barriers are the biggest hurdle in India-China trade, alleging that China uses such barriers without hesitation.
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Sitharaman also expressed hope that the proposed India-US trade deal is concluded at the earliest.
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The minister was speaking at a conference in Bangkok.
Stock Market Live: Metro Brands Q2 Profit Rises 12%; Margins Improve
- Metro Brands reported Q2 net profit of Rs 75.8 crore, up 12% YoY.
- Revenue rose 12.1% YoY to Rs 730 crore.
- EBITDA margin expanded to 27% from 26.2%.
Stock Market Live: Sterling & Wilson Returns To Profit In Q2
- Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reported Q2 net profit of Rs 19.2 crore versus a loss of Rs 473.2 crore a year ago.
- EBITDA surged to Rs 56.1 crore from Rs 3.9 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 3.7% from 0.2%.
Stock Market Live: Alok Industries Loss Widens Despite Operating Improvement
- Alok Industries reported Q2 revenue growth of 14.6% YoY to Rs 1,078 crore.
- EBITDA rose to Rs 41 crore from Rs 4 crore a year ago.
- Net loss widened to Rs 208 crore from Rs 162 crore.
- The company reported a one-time loss of Rs 36 crore versus a gain of Rs 5 crore a year ago.
Stock Market Live: Angel One Q2 Profit Surges 45%; Declares Dividend
- Angel One reported Q2 net profit of Rs 335 crore, up 45% QoQ.
- EBITDA rose 31% QoQ to Rs 636 crore.
- EBITDA margin improved to 44.6% from 33.9%.
- The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share.
Stock Market Live: Tech Mahindra Revenue, Margins Beat Estimates
- Tech Mahindra reported Q2 revenue of Rs 16,180 crore, above estimates of Rs 15,975 crore.
- EBIT stood at Rs 2,386 crore, ahead of estimates of Rs 2,319 crore.
- EBIT margin expanded to 14.7%, above estimates of 14.5%.
- Net profit came in at Rs 1,586 crore, below estimates of Rs 1,677 crore.
Stock Market Live: Centre Raises Windfall Tax On Petrol Exports, Cuts Diesel Export Duty
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The Centre has raised the windfall tax on petrol exports to Rs 2.5 per litre from Rs 0.5 per litre, according to a government notification.
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At the same time, the government has reduced the windfall tax on diesel exports to Rs 8.5 per litre from Rs 16 per litre.
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The revised rates will come into effect from Oct. 16.
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India had first imposed windfall taxes on fuel exports in July 2022, before withdrawing them in 2024. The duties were reintroduced in March 2026 amid elevated energy prices during the Middle East conflict.
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The government reviews export duties on petroleum products every fortnight and adjusts them based on movements in global crude oil and fuel prices.
Stock Market Live: Cyient DLM Q2 Revenue Climbs 26%; Margins Ease
- Cyient DLM reported Q2 revenue of Rs 393 crore, up 26.4% YoY.
- EBITDA increased 9.9% YoY to Rs 34.5 crore.
- EBITDA margin declined to 8.8% from 10.1%.
- Net profit rose 5.9% YoY to Rs 34 crore.
Stock Market Live: 360 One WAM Declares Interim Dividend; Profit Falls Sequentially
- 360 One WAM reported Q2 net profit of Rs 300 crore, down 9.4% QoQ.
- Total income declined 1% QoQ to Rs 1,261 crore.
- The company approved a second interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per share.
Stock Market Live: IIFL Finance Q2 Profit More Than Doubles
- IIFL Finance reported Q2 net profit of Rs 766 crore, compared with Rs 376 crore a year ago.
- Total income rose 28.4% YoY to Rs 4,248 crore from Rs 3,309 crore.
Stock Market Live: Persistent Systems Revenue Grows; Margins Under Pressure
- Persistent Systems reported Q2 revenue of Rs 4,664 crore, up 8.4% QoQ.
- EBIT declined 19.6% QoQ to Rs 467 crore.
- EBIT margin contracted to 10% from 13.5%.
- Net profit fell 27.1% QoQ to Rs 352 crore.
Stock Market Live: HDFC Life Q2 Profit Rises 17%; Premium Income Grows
- HDFC Life Insurance reported Q2 net profit of Rs 522 crore, up 16.5% YoY from Rs 448 crore.
- Net premium income increased 15.8% YoY to Rs 21,856 crore from Rs 18,871 crore.
Stock Market Live: Wipro Q2 Revenue Beats Estimates; Profit Misses Street View
- Wipro reported Q2 revenue of Rs 24,753 crore, ahead of estimates of Rs 24,710 crore.
- EBIT stood at Rs 3,986 crore, below estimates of Rs 4,018 crore.
- EBIT margin came in at 16.1%, lower than the estimated 16.26%.
- Net profit declined 4.5% QoQ to Rs 3,200 crore, missing estimates of Rs 3,306 crore.
Stock Market Live: US Indices Settle Higher
- Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%
- S&P 500 advanced approximately 0.3%
- Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1%.
- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq snapped a three-session losing streak
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mostly Higher
- Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.38%
- Topix gained nearly 1.8%
- South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.56%
- Australia's ASX 200 advanced 1.01%.
Stock Market Live: Welcome To The Live Coverage Of Indian Equities
Track all the latest developments in the stock market, including GIFT Nifty trends, global market cues, crude oil prices, FII activity, and key stocks in focus. Follow live updates on Sensex and Nifty 50, along with Q2 earnings announcements from LTIMindtree, DLF, PNB and other companies.
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