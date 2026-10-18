Mumbai: Pedestrian Escapes Unhurt After Three Rounds Fired in Wadala; Suspects Detained

A firing incident was reported in Mumbai's Wadala West area after three rounds were allegedly fired at a pedestrian on R.A. Kidwal Road, near SIWS College, in the Wadala Four Roads locality.

The targeted person narrowly escaped the attack and did not sustain any bullet injuries according to preliminary information reported by NDTV.

According to the reported details about the incident, three men allegedly arrived at the spot in an Ola car before opening fire at the person walking along the road. The circumstances leading to the shooting are being investigated and the motive behind the attack has not yet been identified.

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Police reportedly suspect that personal rivalry could have triggered the incident, although the possibility remains unconfirmed as the investigation remains underway.

The police have detained three people in connection with the incident, including the alleged prime accused, NDTV reported. Their suspected roles in the firing are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

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The incident prompted a response from Matunga Police, Crime Branch Unit 4 and Deputy Commissioner of Police Anurag Jain of Zone 4, who rushed to the spot following the shooting.

The police are investigating the sequence of events, including the alleged arrival of the suspects in the Ola car and the circumstances under which the shots were fired at the pedestrian.

Although three rounds were reportedly fired, The intended target escaped without suffering any injuries. Further details about the identity of the targeted person and the relationship, if any, between the person and the suspects were not confirmed at the time of reporting.

A forensic team also reached the scene to collect evidence in connection to the incident. The evidence gathered from the location is expected to assist investigators in reconstructing the incident and examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting. The police are also looking into the suspect's movements and the events that preceded the attack.

Further legal action is underway as the investigation progresses. Additional details regarding the detained suspects, the weapon allegedly used and the circumstances leading upto the shooting are awaited.

The incident comes under investigation as the police work to establish the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the attack.

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