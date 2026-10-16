Three Children, One Teacher Killed In Oregon School Shooting

A 7-year-old child and a teacher were also transported to the hospital with injuries, Krantz said during a Thursday evening press conference.

The suspect was a 16-year-old Bend resident, Krantz told reporters. He said a member of the community followed the suspect into the school and killed him before police arrived.

Police described events that played out in a matter of minutes, from the first report of shots fired at 12:59 p.m. local time. The police dispatch went out one minute later as dozens of additional 911 calls came in, and police arrived at 1:02 p.m. to find the shooter already dead.

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Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook said the community is "stunned and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy."

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Silver Rail Elementary School, serving kindergarten to fifth grade, has about 450 students and more than 40 staff members.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the families and to everyone affected by this violence," Cook said. "No words can adequately express the grief our community is experiencing. Our immediate priorities are caring for our students and staff and assisting law enforcement and emergency responders."

Cook said the school district is canceling all activities for Friday.

The shooter forced his way into the school by shooting at locked doors, Krantz said. He didn't provide any additional details about a motive. City leaders will brief media again on Friday.

In 2026, there have been 25 school shootings in which someone was injured or killed, according to an analysis by Education Week.

"A school should be a safe place where children can learn and feel secure," said Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler. "What happened today should never happen."

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