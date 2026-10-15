India Raises Concerns Over Alleged Plot To Attack Hindu Temple In US, Calls For Action

India has expressed concern over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois and urged US authorities to thoroughly investigate the case, bring those responsible to justice and ensure the safety of the Indian community.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement on Thursday, described the reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot as “particularly disturbing”, citing threats of violence against people of Indian origin.

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“We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries.

A 19-year-old Illinois man has been arrested over the alleged plot after his rifle reportedly jammed during an attempted attack at the temple.

Alexandros Paporakis allegedly threatened to kill Indians before travelling to the temple area on October 11 with an AR-style rifle, around 300 rounds of ammunition, body armour and tactical gear, prosecutors said.

He fled after the weapon malfunctioned and was subsequently arrested after a co-worker alerted the police to the threat.

Paporakis faces terrorism-related and weapons charges and could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

India said it had taken note of the action initiated by US law enforcement authorities, including the suspect's arrest and detention and the charges brought against him.

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The ministry said the incident added to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the United States, stressing the need for heightened vigilance and a zero-tolerance approach towards hate-motivated violence.

“We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents,” Jaiswal said.

The statement comes amid concerns over the safety and security of the Indian diaspora in the United States, with New Delhi calling for decisive action against threats targeting people on the basis of their religious or ethnic identity.

India also emphasised the need for effective measures to ensure that members of the Indian community can live without fear of hate-driven attacks.

The investigation and legal proceedings in the US are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged plan and the nature of the threat to the temple and the wider community.

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