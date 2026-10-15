Who Is Alexandros Paporakis? Restaurant Cashier Arrested As Mass Shooting Plot At Chicago Hindu Temple Foiled

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Illinois over an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu place of worship, police in the Chicago suburb of Palatine said on Wednesday.

Alexandros Paporakis faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing weapons.

Investigators believe he planned to target the largest Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, though the exact intended location remains under investigation.

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A judge ruled on Wednesday that he will stay in jail pending trial. He is next due in court on October 30.

Who Is Alexandros Paporakis?

Paporakis is a 19-year-old from Palatine who worked as a cashier at a Taco Bell outlet, and lived at his mother's home, NBC 5 said.

Prosecutors from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said co-workers told police he had sent them worrying messages, including a document outlining an alleged plan and photos of tactical gear.

They said he openly identified as a white supremacist at work and had told colleagues Sunday would be "a special day".

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What Police Say Happened

According to court records cited by NBC 5, Paporakis allegedly drove to the Aurora temple on Sunday but his rifle jammed, and he returned home. Prosecutors said he then called a co-worker to say the gun had jammed and that he had left quickly without being seen.

He also reportedly searched online for ways to clear the jam.

The co-worker alerted police. Palatine and Mount Prospect officers coordinated to arrest him as he left his home that afternoon.

The FBI Chicago field office said local law enforcement acted on information about a potential mass shooting and that he was taken into custody without harm to the community.

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Police said a search of his home recovered an AR-style rifle with no serial number, loaded magazines and ammunition, and items bearing Nazi symbols.

The investigators also reportedly found about 300 rounds, body armour and gasoline cans.

Prosecutors allege he wrote an eight-page document that targeted Indian, Jewish and African American people. Palatine Police Chief William Nord said the seriousness of the alleged threat "cannot be overstated".

His public defender told NBC 5 that the statements from police and prosecutors are allegations and could change as the investigation continues.

The chairman of the Aurora temple told the channel the site already has strong security and praised the suburban police for stopping the threat.

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