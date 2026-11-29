Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday is receiving a strong response in advance bookings across India. With 18 days left for its theatrical release, the superhero film has already generated over Rs 73.66 crore in pre-sales, reflecting considerable interest across multiple languages and formats.

Excluding block seats, the collection stands at Rs 65.11 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk's latest estimates.

The film has sold around 11.98 lakh tickets across 8,725 shows in 308 cinemas across 85 cities. Of these, 462 shows are housefull, while 123 shows are completely sold out.

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Day-Wise Earnigs

The film has recorded its highest advance sales for the opening day, December 17, with Rs 29.37 crore. The second day, December 18, has collected Rs 15.93 crore so far. Day 3 has earned Rs 15.20 crore, while Day 4 has contributed Rs 13.17 crore.

Together, these four days account for the film's total advance booking collection of Rs 73.66 crore.

English Version Leads

The English version is leading the advance bookings with Rs 61.25 crore, contributing around 83% of the total. The Hindi version has collected Rs 9.34 crore, followed by Tamil with Rs 2.70 crore and Telugu with Rs 37.59 lakh.

Premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE and EPIQ, have contributed Rs 6.98 crore, accounting for around 9% of the total collection. The 2D and 3D versions have collected Rs 35.99 lakh and Rs 25.50 lakh, respectively.

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State-Wise Collections: Maharashtra, Delhi Lead

Maharashtra tops the state-wise advance booking chart with Rs 16.27 crore. Delhi follows with Rs 12.16 crore, while Karnataka has collected Rs 11.76 crore. Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have contributed Rs 6.19 crore and Rs 5.12 crore, respectively. Kerala and Telangana have recorded Rs 3.90 crore and Rs 3.72 crore.

Among cities, the National Capital Region leads with Rs 12.16 crore, followed by Mumbai at Rs 11.79 crore and Bengaluru at Rs 11.11 crore. Kolkata has collected Rs 4.68 crore, Pune Rs 3.79 crore, Hyderabad Rs 3.70 crore, Chennai Rs 3.53 crore and Kochi Rs 1.98 crore.

About Avengers: Doomsday

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Anthony Mackie, among others. The film brings together heroes from different universes as they prepare to face the powerful Doctor Doom.

The Marvel film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 17, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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