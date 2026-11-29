The Indian stock market ended sharply lower on Friday amid profit booking at higher levels, with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, shedding over 1% each.

The Sensex crashed 989.33 points, or 1.17%, to close at 83,339.26, while the Nifty 50 settled 277.30 points, or 1.07%, lower at 25,607.20. The Bank Nifty index ended at 63,040.90, down by 494.40 points, or 0.78%.

For this week, the Sensex dropped 0.55% and the Nifty fell 0.59%, snapping their four-week gaining streak.

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For the upcoming week of November 30 to December 4, a total of five have set record dates for their corporate actions. A record date determines which shareholders are eligible for the relevant corporate action.

The corporate action calendar this week includes bonus share issues by Tech Mahindra and Indus Finance along with a stock split of Interarch Building Solutions.

Bonus Issues

IT major Tech Mahindra has set November 30, Monday, as the record date for its bonus issue. Tech Mahindra bonus issue ratio is 1:1, which means every eligible shareholder will receive one bonus share for each share held by them as on the record date.

Indus Finance is another company which has announced bonus issue. The company has set December 1, Tuesday, as the record date for the bonus share issue. Indus Finance bonus issue ratio is 5:9.

Stock Split

Interarch Building Solutions has fixed November 30 as the record date for its stock split. The company will subdivide its equity shares, reducing their face value from Rs 10 to Rs 2 per share.

Income Distribution

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has fixed November 30 as the record date for the distribution of its income to its unit holders.

Capital Reduction

The Board of Directors of Beeyu Overseas has fixed November 30 as the record date for determining the equity shareholders to whom the reduction of share capital will apply.

The reduction was confirmed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Kolkata Bench, by its order dated 1 October 2026.

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