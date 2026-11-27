The IPO market is heading into another busy week, with five companies set to open their public issues and two existing offers scheduled to close. Matangi Rubber, A J Packaging, Swara Baby Products, Monomark Engineering and Vishwas Refoils & Consumer are among the companies launching their IPOs. Meanwhile, investors can subscribe to Foodlink F&B Holdings until November 30 and Airpro Technology until December 1.

Upcoming IPOs Next Week

Matangi Rubber IPO

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Matangi Rubber will kick off the upcoming IPO calendar on Dec. 1 with a Rs 125.16 crore issue. The company operates in the tyres and rubber products segment and has priced its shares between Rs 163 and Rs 172 apiece. The offering includes a fresh issue of Rs 99.10 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 26.06 crore. The latest GMP stood at Rs 31 as of 3:16 p.m. on Nov. 27. The IPO will remain open till Dec. 3, ahead of the company's planned listing on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 8.

A J Packaging IPO

A J Packaging is also entering the primary market on Dec. 1, with its Rs 54 crore SME IPO, which includes a fresh issue of Rs 46.79 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 4.50 crore. The packaging company has fixed the price band at Rs 175-180 per share, and its latest GMP stood at Rs 24. This IPO will also close on Dec. 3, and the shares are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform on Dec. 8.

Swara Baby Products IPO

With an issue size of Rs 799.88 crore, Swara Baby Products is the largest among the five upcoming offerings. The personal care company will launch its IPO on Dec. 2, with a price band of Rs 105-111 per share. The issue is split between a fresh share sale of Rs 499.88 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 300 crore. Bidding will remain open until Dec. 4, and the shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 9. Currently, the IPO has a GMP of Rs 7.

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Monomark Engineering IPO

Monomark Engineering has lined up a Rs 175.50 crore IPO, which will open alongside Swara Baby Products on Dec. 2. Unlike some of the other offerings, this IPO is entirely a fresh issue. The company, which operates in the civil construction segment, has set a price band of Rs 60-65 per share and currently has a GMP of Rs 20. The issue will close on Dec. 4, and tentatively get listed on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 9.

Vishwas Refoils & Consumer IPO

Vishwas Refoils & Consumer will be the last of the five companies to open its IPO next week. The edible oil company's Rs 25.78 crore IPO will open on Dec. 3, and run until Dec. 7. The price band has been fixed between Rs 85 and Rs 90 apiece. This is also an entirely fresh issue, and the current GMP for the IPO is Rs 0. The tentative listing date is Dec. 10, and the stock will be listed on BSE SME.

Ongoing IPOs Closing Next Week

Foodlink F&B Holdings IPO

Foodlink F&B Holdings' Rs 360.76 crore IPO is already underway and will close on Nov. 30. The company operates in the restaurant segment, and its shares are being offered at Rs 181-191 apiece. The issue includes a fresh issue of Rs 192 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 168.76 crore. The IPO received subscriptions of 1.06 times as of 3:34 p.m. on Nov. 27, while its latest GMP was Rs 4. The company is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 3.

Airpro Technology IPO

Airpro Technology's Rs 35.64 crore SME IPO will close a day after Foodlink's offer, on Dec. 1. The industrial products company has opted for a fixed price of Rs 99 per share. Of the total issue, Rs 27.13 crore is through a fresh issue, while Rs 6.73 crore is an offer for sale. The IPO had received subscriptions of 0.55 times, with the latest GMP at Rs 3. The shares are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Dec. 4.

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