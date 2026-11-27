Swara Baby Products has fixed the price band for its Rs 800-crore initial public offering at Rs 105 to Rs 111 per share. The IPO is opening for subscription on Dec. 2 and closing on Dec. 4.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 135 shares and in multiples of 135 shares thereafter, and at the upper end of the price band, they need to pay at least Rs 14,985 to apply for one lot.

Swara Baby Products IPO: Issue Details

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The total issue size of Swara Baby IPO is Rs 800 crore, which comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 500 crore, while the remaining Rs 300 crore will come from an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.

Following the IPO, Swara Baby Products will be listed on the main boards of the BSE and NSE.

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What Does Swara Baby Products Do?

Swara Baby Products manufactures disposable hygiene products across baby care, adult incontinence, and feminine hygiene products and is the largest independent contract manufacturer in this hygiene product space in India.

According to the TKC report, the company had an estimated market share of 37% by value in fiscal 2025, which increased to approximately 38% in fiscal 2026.

Swara Baby Products IPO: Valuation

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO values the company at 26.18 times its earnings per share for fiscal 2026. At the lower end, the valuation stands at 24.76 times.

The company's average return on net worth over the last three fiscal years stood at 20.27%.

Swara Baby Products IPO: Key Risks

Customer concentration is among the key risks highlighted by the company. Its top 10 customers contributed 72.69% of operating revenue in the three months ended June 30, 2026. The contribution was 80.31% in fiscal 2026, 84.47% in fiscal 2025, and 86.47% in fiscal 2024.

The company also has manufacturing facilities concentrated in Madhya Pradesh, particularly in the Indore and Pithampur districts. Any regional disruption, including natural disasters or infrastructure-related issues, could affect operations.

High capital requirements and the need to maintain adequate working capital are other risks investors need to take into account while applying for the IPO.

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