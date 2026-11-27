Shares of International Gemmological Institute (IGIL) rose more than 4% on Friday, Nov. 27, recovering from the previous session's decline, even as the company's promoter announced plans to sell a part of its stake to meet minimum public shareholding requirements.

The stock traded at Rs 441.3 apiece on the NSE, gaining 4.27% from its previous close at Rs 423.2, at around 9:56 a.m.

Why Is The Promoter Selling IGIL Shares?

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BCP Asia II Topco Pte. Ltd., a promoter of IGIL, has proposed selling 67.16 lakh equity shares, equivalent to approximately 1.55% of the company's paid-up equity capital.

The proposed sale will be carried out through the block deal window of the BSE and NSE, in one or more tranches, within seven trading days from Nov. 25.

The sale is aimed at complying with minimum public shareholding norms. The promoter and promoter group currently hold 76.55% of the company's paid-up equity capital. Following the proposed transaction, their combined holding will come down to no more than 75%.

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IGIL Stock Recovers After Previous Session's Fall

The latest recovery comes after the stock declined on Thursday, Nov. 26, when the stock fell to Rs 423.2 apiece at the close from Rs 432.5 on Nov. 25.

In the past month, the stock has gained 11%, while in 2026, it has rallied close to 31% so far.

Currently, it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 27.47 times, with a market cap of Rs 18,989.1 crore.

At around 10:03 a.m., the stock was trading at Rs 439.55, up 3.79% on the NSE.

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