Mahanadi Coalfields Share Price Today: Mahanadi Coalfields shares reversed their weak listing-day start on Friday, climbing as much as 3.52% to an intraday high of Rs 137.85 on the BSE after debuting at a discount to the IPO price.

At 10:25 am, the stock was trading 2.18% higher at Rs 136.05 apiece. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.38% lower at 84,007 level.

The stock had listed at Rs 133.15 on the BSE, a 2.1% discount to its issue price of Rs 136. On the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 134, down 1.5% from the issue price.

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The early recovery took the stock above its IPO price, suggesting buying interest emerged after the discounted debut.

Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Listing: Key Details

Mahanadi Coalfields' Rs 8,981-crore IPO was entirely an offer for sale (OFS). The issue opened on November 19 and closed on November 23, 2026, with a price band of Rs 129-136 per share and a lot size of 110 shares.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Coal India and India's largest single coal producer. It produced 218.31 million tonnes of coal in FY26, accounting for 21% of India's domestic coal production and 28.4% of Coal India's total output.

Mahanadi Coalfields: Strengths And Weaknesses

The company's scale and resource base are key strengths. It holds coal reserves of 9.8 billion tonnes, which can support production for an estimated 45 years. It also reported an average dividend yield of 9.5% over FY24-FY26.

However, revenue growth has lagged production growth. Revenue declined at a three-year CAGR of 1.7%, even as production grew 4.7%. Return on capital employed also fell from 84.7% in FY24 to 55.8% in FY26, while receivable days increased from 24.9 to 38.4 over the same period.

Expansion Plans Offer Growth Opportunities

Mahanadi Coalfields plans to nearly quadruple its coal washery capacity from 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 37 MTPA.

It has also outlined Rs 17,900 crore of capital expenditure for solar, wind and pumped-storage projects. The value of coal production is projected to grow at a 9.7% CAGR through FY30 to reach Rs 2.6 trillion.

Coal Dependence And Payment Delays Remain Risks

The company's business remains heavily exposed to the power sector, which accounts for almost 70% of sales. More than 40% of revenue is also exposed to payment delays from state utilities.

Over 97% of sales come from raw non-coking coal, leaving the company dependent on a single product category even as the energy mix shifts towards renewables.

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