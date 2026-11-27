Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. declined over 5% as the market opened on Friday, Nov. 27, after gaining for two consecutive trading sessions.

At around 9:38 a.m., the stock was trading at Rs 226.37 apiece, down 5.16% from its previous close on the NSE.

The decline comes after a sharp rally over the previous two sessions, during which the stock rose from Rs 185.39 on Nov. 23 to Rs 238.69 on Nov. 26.

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The recent gains followed the company's announcement of a joint venture with South Korean firm Woojin Industrial Systems to manufacture metro trains and propulsion systems in India.

Also Read: Railway Stock Jumps: Jupiter Wagons Surges Over 11% On JV With Korea's Woojin Industrial Systems

Why Did Jupiter Wagons Shares Rally?

In an exchange filing dated Nov. 23, Jupiter Wagons announced an 80:20 joint venture with Woojin Industrial Systems, under which Jupiter Wagons will hold an 80% stake, and Woojin will own the remaining 20%.

The partnership marks Jupiter Wagons' entry into manufacturing complete metro coaches and propulsion systems. Woojin will provide a complete technology transfer to the joint venture.

Mr. Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons Limited, said, “Propulsion is the heart of every modern train, and metro is where India's cities are heading. As India builds metro, regional and high-speed networks at a scale the world has rarely seen, building these trains and their core technology at home is a strategic necessity.

The venture will manufacture metro coaches and their key components, including propulsion systems, train control and management systems, automatic door systems, bogies, and aluminium car body shells.

The propulsion systems will also cater to electric multiple units, Vande Bharat trains, and semi-high-speed and high-speed trains.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Movement

Shares of Jupiter Wagons rallied through the past month, gaining more than 28.4%; however, they remained down 32.7% in 2026 so far.

Currently, it is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 63.01 times, with a market cap of Rs 9,671.4 crore.

Also Read: Jupiter Wagons Shares Surge Over 9% On Rs 1,140-Crore Railways Order

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