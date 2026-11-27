Raul Jon Aju, a 16 year old artificial intelligence (AI) entrepreneur from Kerala has caught international attention after meeting with Russian President Vladmir Putin and clicking a selfie with him at an international AI conference in Moscow.

Aju, popularly known as the 'AI wonder of India', was among the young technology enthusiasts who interacted with Putin and Kazakhastan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the AI Journey 2026 conference which was held on November 26.

According to Russian media reports, citing Kremlin press service, the interaction between Aju and Putin took place after the conference's plenary session. Aju, the founder of ThinkCraft, approached Putin, shook hand with him and took a photograph with the Russian president.

Aju subsequently shared the selfie on his official Instagram account while a video of his interaction with Putin was shared by Russian state-funded broadcaster RT on X.

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Who is Raul Jon Aju?

Aju hails from Kerala and is a Class 12 Commerce student at North Edappally GHSS in Kochi. He runs an artificial intelligence startup while also balancing his education.

Aju's interest in technology reportedly began when he was nine. Speaking to UN News in an interview in February 2026, Aju explained that he initially explored video editing after his father joined Adobe, which gave him access to premium software tools. He subsequently developed an interest in artificial intelligence and created a robot called MeBot as part of a school science project.

Now Raul's father works for him at his company and receives a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh. Talking about why he hired his father into his company, he replied, "I can gain as much knowledge as I want from my phone, but I don't have his experience. He has worked for companies like Amazon, Adobe, Wipro, and IBM, so I can learn from him. Also, to be honest, it was good for my marketing."

Raul's startup, AI Technologies, runs ThinkCraft Academy, where students from IITs, IIMs, top foreign universities, and corporate institutions pick up AI skills as easily as playing a game on their phones. He's built 15 AI tools, including RESQ AI, MeBot, ZapGap, Investo AI, and FeedFye, all aimed at solving real-world problems. With remote employees from around the globe, the venture has a truly international footprint, NDTV reported.

What is AI Journey 2026?

The AI Journey 2026 conference is being held in Moscow from November 26 to 28. The event brings together more than 300 Russian and international AI specialists to discuss artificial intelligence across society, business and science.

The conference includes participants from countries such as India, China, Russia, Serbia, Brazil, Kenya, Kazakhstan, and the United Arab Emirates.

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