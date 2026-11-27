Markets regulator Sebi on Friday permitted foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to participate in physically settled non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts, a move aimed at deepening institutional participation and enhancing liquidity in the commodity derivatives segment.

The new framework, which will come into effect from June 1, 2027, will allow FPIs to trade in non-cash settled non-agricultural commodity derivatives, excluding options in goods, subject to specified safeguards.

Currently, FPIs are permitted to participate in the commodity derivatives segment of recognised stock exchanges only through cash-settled non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts and indices comprising such commodities.

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"With the objective of deepening institutional participation and liquidity in the commodity derivatives segment, it has been decided to permit FPIs to participate in non-cash (physically) settled non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts, subject to the safeguards," Sebi said in its circular.

Under the new framework, FPIs can hold positions in physically settled contracts only until the commencement of the tender or staggered delivery period and will have to square off or roll over their open positions before the start of the delivery period.

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Sebi has prescribed a safeguard mechanism for cases where FPIs fail to voluntarily close or roll over their positions.

It said any residual open position at the close of market hours on the day preceding the tender period will automatically devolve upon the proprietary account of a designated trading member (TM) or trading-cum-clearing member (TCM).

The position will be transferred at the closing price or daily settlement price declared by the exchange on the day of devolvement and treated as a normal market trade for all purposes, including applicable statutory levies.

Once the position is devolved, the FPI will have no further rights, obligations or exposure in the contract, including in relation to the tender or delivery process. All associated rights and obligations will vest with the designated TM/TCM.

Further, from three trading days before the commencement of the tender period, clearing members will not accept or clear any trade that increases an FPI's open position in the near-month deliverable futures contract.

To facilitate the arrangement, Sebi said, "An FPI shall enter into a tripartite agreement with the clearing member and trading member, or a bipartite agreement with the trading-cum-clearing member".

An FPI may trade through multiple trading members but will have to appoint one designated TM/TCM either across all exchanges and commodities, separately for each exchange, or for each commodity or group of commodities within an exchange.

The designated TM/TCM will act as a risk-management intermediary and may charge an agreed fee for risk management, execution, monitoring, compliance and operational services.

The regulator has asked stock exchanges and clearing corporations to standardise the onboarding agreement and frame detailed guidelines for the post-market closure window between FPIs and designated trading members.

Sebi said the decision was taken after considering stakeholder representations, deliberations of the commodity derivatives advisory committee and public comments received on a consultation paper regarding this matter.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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