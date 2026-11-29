The tenth edition of Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has commenced with Asian Games Gold medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain flagging off the run on Sunday, November 29 along with Pranav Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Enterprises.

Over 32,000 runners are expected to participate in the tenth edition of the marathon as the city prepares for one of its biggest sporting events of the year. Organised by Adani Sportsline under the theme #Run4OurSoldiers will celebrate a decade of running in tribute to the courage and sacrifice of India's armed forces.

The marathon will take place along the Sabarmati Riverfront, with the holding area located at Paldi, opposite Atal Bridge. Participants from across the world are participating in four race categories: Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10 KM and 5 KM.

The 10th edition continues the marathon's central message of honouring India's armed forces through running. The #Run4OurSoldiers initiative encourages citizens to dedicate their participation to the men and women who serve the country on its borders.

The event has evolved beyond a sporting competition, bringing together civilians, fitness enthusiasts and members of the armed forces to celebrate patriotism and community spirit.

A major highlight of this year's edition is its inclusion in the World Athletics Global Calendar under the Label category. This gives the event international visibility and makes performances eligible for consideration in World Athletics rankings.

With thousands of runners expected on the streets, Ahmedabad Police and civic authorities have put extensive arrangements in place. Over 500 police personnel will be deployed along the route and at key locations to manage security and crowd movement. Traffic Police have planned road diversions and public advisories to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

Medical teams, emergency personnel and ambulances will be stationed at strategic points along the route to respond to any medical emergencies.

The Sabarmati Riverfront will likely remain closed to the public from Sunday midnight until noon. Special bus services have been arranged for participants to facilitate early-morning travel, which is being supported by the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, which will operate 12 special air-conditioned buses across six routes from 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM on November 29, connecting locations including Shela, South Bopal, Shilaj, Shantigram, Chandkheda, Vadaj, Thaltej, Naranpura, Ambawadi and Paldi.

Marathon Details

Full Marathon (42.195 KM): 4:00 am

4:00 am Half Marathon (21.097 KM): 4:45 am

4:45 am 10 KM: 6:30 am

6:30 am 5 KM: 8:15 am

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.