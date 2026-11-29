Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has come up with a proposal to bring a systematic withdrawal plan for its members. Under it, you can withdraw a portion of your corpus periodically, while your remaining fund continues earning interest. Combined with Senior Citizens Savings Schemes (SCSS), EPF SWP can turn out to be a good option for your monthly cash flow needs after retirement.

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Key Features

SCSS is a government backed scheme with assured 8.2% returns and a guaranteed quarterly interest. You can invest between Rs 1,000 and Rs 30 lakh, with a five year lock-in period.

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For example: At Rs 30 lakh investment, your quarterly payout comes to Rs 61,500. This amounts to nearly Rs 20,000 per month, but it is taxable as per your income slab rate.

On the other hand, EPF is another government scheme, where salaried people put a portion of their money for a guaranteed 8.25% returns. The EPFO has not clarified if the SWP option will come with taxable interest or not.

Imagine you have Rs 50 lakh in EPF that you want to use for SWP and Rs 30 lakh in SCSS. Here's what your retirement may look like:

Income from SWP

Initial investment: Rs 50 lakh

Return rate: 8.25%

Monthly SWP: Rs 20,000

Annual increase in SWP: 4%

You can withdraw for: 41 years and 8 months

Total withdrawn amount: Rs 2,47,57,259

This means your EPF SWP income can last around 42 years if you start with a monthly withdrawal of Rs 20,000.

Income from SCSS

Investment: Rs 30 lakh

Return: 8.2%

Time: 5 years

Quarterly payout: Rs 61,500

Monthly amount: Rs 21,500

This means that both schemes combined, you can enjoy a retirement income of Rs 40,000 per month from the first year itself. With your spouse, you can also double the SCSS contribution by opening separate accounts.

The annual increment in SWP rate ensures that your income also increases to counter inflation, providing you a dignified retirement life till your old age. These calculations do not account for tax on the SCSS interest and if the EPF SWP comes with tax implications, it can influence your final corpus value.

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