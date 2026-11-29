Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya witnessed a rise in box office collections on its first Saturday, showing signs of growth after a modest opening.

The romantic family drama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, recorded a 31.3% rise in collections, taking its domestic earnings to within reach of Rs 10 crore.

Day 2 Box Office Collection

Yeh Prem Mol Liya opened in theatres on Friday with a net collection of Rs 4 crore and a domestic gross of Rs 4.70 crore.

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On Day 2, the film collected Rs 5.25 crore net across 7,126 shows in India. With this, its total India net collection has now reached Rs 9.25 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 11 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film added an estimated Rs 4 crore in overseas gross collections on Day 2, taking its international total to Rs 7.75 crore. With this, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 18.75 crore within two days of its theatrical release.

Shows And Occupancy

Yeh Prem Mol Liya recorded an overall occupancy of 14% across 7,126 shows on Day 2. Morning shows registered 6.85%, which improved to 17% in the afternoon, 20.62% in the evening and 23% at night, indicating a steady rise in audience turnout.

An estimated 2,38,675 tickets were sold on Day 2, taking total ticket sales to 4,27,401.

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About The Film

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a romantic family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya and released on November 27, 2026. It features Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem and Sharvari as Purva, a journalist who wants to stay with her elderly grandparents rather than move away after marriage. The story explores how the couple balances love, family responsibilities and differing views on tradition and modern life.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Swanand Kirkire and Saumya Tandon. Produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, its music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

The film marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to family-oriented romantic dramas, focusing on relationships, emotions and family values.

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